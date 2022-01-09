Winter special recipes: Try these two lip-smacking vegetarian dishes

Winters are the perfect time to enjoy seasonal fruits and vegetables. With the cold season at it’s peak, local markets are filled with green leafy vegetables and fruits that are enough to make anyone drool. While gajar ka halwa and mooli ke paranthe are household favourites, a little variation is always appreciated in our everyday meals.

Here are two lip-smacking winter dishes that you easily prepare at home, with minimal ingredients and a short preparation time. These recipes are kid-friendly as well. Read on to know more about them.

Vegetarian Hakka Noodles

Chef Meghna took to Instagram to post this drool-worthy shot of vegetarian hakka noodles! A crowd favourite, this Indo-Chinese dish never disappoints. Check out the recipe for this veggie-packed delight. And to top it all off, this recipe is child-friendly. Here’s a look at the post:

Ingredients

*2 tbsp oil

*Chopped carrot

*Chopped bell peppers (colours optional)

*Chopped french beans

*Chopped spring onions/onions whatever is available at your end

*2 tbs soy sauce

*1 tsp vinegar

*1 tbsp tomato ketchup (optional)

*Pinch of salt

Method

*You will get readymade packet of hakka noodles from market.

*Boil them as per instructions, wash them and apply little oil.

*Heat up the pan, add 2 tbsp oil.

*Take few chopped garlic cloves and ginger finely chopped.

*Let it cook a little and add chopped carrots; saute them. Let it cook for 2 minutes.

*Add chopped bell peppers.

*Add the chopped French beans.

*Add soy sauce 2 tbsp.

*Add vinegar 1 tsp.

*Add tomato ketchup 1 tbsp.

*Add a pinch of salt.

*Mix well and toss them.

*Let them get little tender – don’t overcook, add boiled noodles.

*Mix well, add finely-chopped spring onions.

* The noodles are ready! Plate them and garnish with spring onions.

Vegetable Fried Rice

This recipe from Chef Sanjeev Kapoor is bound to leave you impressed. Filled with vegetables and the perfect amount of spice, it is the perfect accompaniment to different types of dishes and curries. You can add more vegetables to this dish if you feel like it! Recipe taken from the chef’s website (sanjeevkapoor.com)

Ingredients

Cooked rice—3 cups

Onions finely chopped—2 medium

French beans chopped—12-15

Carrot finely chopped—1 medium

Green capsicums finely chopped—1 medium

Cabbage chopped—1/4 medium

Spring onion greens sliced—2 stalks

Oil—4 tablespoons

Garlic cloves finely chopped—3-4

Salt to taste

White pepper powder—1/2 teaspoon

Light soy sauce—1 teaspoon

White vinegar—1/2 tablespoon

Method

*Heat oil in a non-stick wok, add garlic and stir-fry for one minute. Add onions, french beans, carrot, green capsicum, cabbage and half the spring onion greens. Stir-fry for two minutes.

*Add salt, white pepper powder and soy sauce and mix thoroughly.

*Add boiled rice and adjust the seasonings.

*Stir in the vinegar and cook for one minute, stirring continuously.

*Garnish with remaining spring onion greens and serve hot.

We hope you enjoyed these recipes as much as we did. Let us know your thoughts!

