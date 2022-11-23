Winter skincare: Five foods to add to your daily diet to boost skin health

For most people, the skin becomes extremely dry in winters, which leads to flakiness, uneven appearance, and a lot of stretching and discomfort. It is advised that you apply a generous amount of moisturiser from time-to-time, besides drinking a lot of water to keep the dryness away.

While externally, there are many products that you can apply on your face, you must take care of your skin internally, too, to ensure it glows and shines during the winter months. This can happen when you tweak your diet and add certain items that are beneficial to the skin, especially when no amount of moisturiser and cold cream is able to help you.

On Instagram, dietician and nutritionist Nmami Agarwal explained in a video that food is “vital for keeping your skin healthy and glowing”. “Nutrients protect your skin and provide you proper nourishment for repair,” she said.

Agarwal listed a few winter food items one must eat to keep dry skin at bay; take a look.

1. Sweet potato for vitamin A

Vitamin A is known to promote natural moisturising while also helping the skin to heal; it prevents breakouts and is the skin’s natural immune system. Previously, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar had listed the benefits of sweet potato, writing that its vitamin A content can fight all infections, and anthocyanins can keep the skin supple.

2. Kiwi for vitamin C

It is no secret that vitamin C can boost collagen production. Collagen is a naturally-occurring protein that depletes over time. Lower levels of collagen can lead to fine lines and wrinkles.

3. Beets for folate

Beetroot can act as a blood purifier, and nutritionist Lovneet Batra had previously recommended preparing a juice with beetroot, coriander and amla for blemish-free, supple and hydrated skin.

4. Mix seeds for magnesium and vitamin E

You can start your day by drinking sweet basil seeds or sabja seeds with a glass of water. You can also have soaked and peeled almonds for good fat and protein content, both of which are great for the skin.

5. Turmeric for anti-inflammatory properties

Many people swear by turmeric and make DIY face masks and packs, but including it in your food can help your skin stay healthy, too.

6. Coconut for healthy fats

Not only does it do wonders for the overall health, coconut can be beneficial for the skin, too. Agarwal had previously stated that coconut water can reduce pigmentation, is good for acne, and helpful in the treatment of dull and dry skin.

