Wednesday, Jan 04, 2023

The blend of the textures of this winter salad is ‘so dreamy’ (recipe inside)

"Make sure you use a sharp knife when cutting the burrata cheese. Once cut up, it is best to serve the salad immediately," Chef Anahita Dhondy suggested

burrata saladMake a lip-smacking burrata salad with this easy recipe (representative) (Source: Pexels)

If you are someone who loves digging into salads, tonight is the perfect time to whip up a heartwarming one. All you need are some simple salad essentials and you’ll have yourself a delightful salad. Wondering what to make? We’ve got you covered with a super simple recipe, thanks to chef Anahita Dhondy.

The culinary expert shared the recipe for ‘winter burrata salad; burrata is an Italian cow milk cheese comprising mozzarella and cream. While the outer casing is solid cheese, the inside contains stracciatella and cream, giving it an unusual, soft texture. “It doesn’t get simpler than this. This salad is a delight, so flavourful and easy to put together. You are definitely in for a treat with this delightful salad. When you slice the burrata, the gooey center pours out, and the blend of all the textures is so dreamy,” Chef Dhondy wrote in the caption.

Ingredients

1 – Burrata
2 – Tomatoes, cut in to thick slices
5-6 – Cherry tomatoes, sliced
Basil, a few
Arugula leaves, handful, wash and cut by hands (forkable)
1/2 – Pear, cut into slices
1 tbsp – Balsamic reduction
2 tbsp – Marinated cherry tomatoes
2 tbsp – Olive oil
Salt and pepper to season

Method

*Arrange the tomatoes, pear, cherry tomatoes and arugula leaves on a salad bowl or a salad plate.
*Drop burrata in the center of the serving plate or bowl, add two tbsp of olive oil on top of it. Drizzle the balsamic reduction on top of the burrata.
*Add some basil to this salad, season it with salt and pepper.
*Now slice open the burrata using a sharp knife. Drizzle and drop some chilli oil and the marinated cherry tomatoes. Serve immediately.

Also Read |‘Say cheese’ to the health benefits of this dairy product

Chef’s tip

*You can add any fruit of your choice – strawberries, plums, anything you like, and is seasonal. “Make sure you use a sharp knife when cutting the burrata cheese. Once cut up, it is best to serve the salad immediately,” said Dhondy.

First published on: 04-01-2023 at 21:40 IST
