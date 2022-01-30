Winter health: Here’s what you should snack on to keep your mind and body active

This winter, if you’ve been feeling lethargic, know that there are foods that you can eat to rejuvenate your mind and body; food that can provide you with energy.

If you struggle with lethargy or fatigue, foods high in antioxidants can help because they “help improve clarity and fatigue”. Foods rich in antioxidants include dark chocolate, berries and different types of citrus fruits.

“Foods high in Omega-3 fatty acids are also great for brain function,” said the doctor. She said these fatty acids make up most of the brain’s dry weight. Foods rich in Omega-3 fatty acids are nuts, avocados and seafood.

Here is the complete list:

Avocados

These fruits are an excellent source of lutein which may “positively influence brain function”, said Dr Naidoo. You can add them in your diet in the form of smoothies, eaten fresh on toast, in a guacamole etc.

Berries

As luscious as they look, berries are highly nutritious in nature. They improve mental performance by “increasing blood flow to your brain”, explained Dr Naidoo.

Dark chocolate

A favourite snack for many and easily storable, dark chocolate may reduce mental fatigue, improve blood flow to the brain and boost memory. Grab a bite whenever you feel like you are losing concentration.

Eggs

Nature’s multivitamin and as delicious as they come, eggs are possibly the most versatile foods of all time. They help with brain function, coordination and memory.

Green vegetables

Green vegetables promote better brain function and overall health. Vegetables like capsicums, cauliflower, green beans, broccoli and greens such as spinach, lettuce contain essential nutrients, fiber and protein to optimise your brain’s function.

Beets

Crunchy and sweet in taste, beets are underrated as a snack. They are rich in nitric oxide, which promotes proper blood flow and brain function. Use them as an addition to your soups and salads.

Seafood

High in Omega-3s, which are essential fats “that play an important role in brain health”, seafood is a great idea if you’re looking for an interesting food option to benefit you nutritionally.

Mixed nuts

A great source of healthy fat, protein and fiber, having a serving of mixed nuts every day can greatly fuel the brain and body.

Citrus foods

Refreshing in taste, citrus fruits are high in flavonoids which promote learning and memory.

