Enjoy a healthy winter with these easy salad recipes

Winter is when we feel like indulging in fried samosas and tikki. But how about giving a healthy spin to your diet this winter? As more and more people have started to adapt to a healthy lifestyle, we thought why not replace plain, boring salads with some classic winter veggies that are not only refreshing but filling too. So if you are in the mood for some mouth-watering salad recipes, we have some help for you.
Try these DIY, delicious and quick salads that make for a wholesome treat.
Beetroot Tartare Salad by chef Tarun Sibal, director, One Fine Meal
Ingredients
For Walnut and Mooli Curd
1/2 cup – Hung curd
5ml – Fresh lemon juice
1tbsp – Grated radish
4 no – Crushed walnut
Salt to taste
*Mix all the ingredients together
For Beetroot Tartare
2 no – Large red beets
3tsp – Walnut oil
2tbsp – Apple cider vinegar
1tsp – Pepper
1tsp – Madras curry powder
1tbsp – Vinegrette dressing
Method
For the beets
*Blanch the beets in water, vinegar, salt, sugar.
*Dice it into small cubes.
*Temper with madras curry powder and walnut oil.
For avocado and cashew
*Blend ripe avocado and hydrated cashews into a paste. Add salt, pepper, lemon.
*Serve the tarter with a help of a mould. Add pea shoots, pine nuts, vinaigrette, and cracked black pepper .
Warm Sprouts Salad by chef Vineet Bahuguna, Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/Saket
Ingredients
100g – Beans sprouts
30g – Bell pepper juliennes
30g- Carrot juliennes
20g – Green onion juliennes
5g – Ginger
Light soya sauce to taste
5g – Sugar
10ml – Sesame oil
Crushed black pepper to taste
5ml – Lime juice
White sesame seeds for garnish
Method
*Heat sesame oil in a wok, add ginger, carrot and bell peppers. Sauté for few seconds then add the sprouts and stir well.
*Add in soya sauce, sugar, crushed black pepper and toss well on high flame.
*Add green onions and give it a toss.
*Finish with lime juice and white sesame seeds garnish.
Grilled Chicken Poke Sriracha Aioli by chef Sidharth Sharma, corporate chef, Saints N Sinners Gurgaon
For base
1/2 cup – Boiled and cooled soba noodles
For Grilled Chicken
1 no – Boneless breast of cleaned chicken
2 no – Chopped garlic cloves
Salt to taste
1tsp – Virgin olive oil
1/2tsp – Chili flakes
1/2tsp – Crushed black pepper
For dressing Sriracha aioli
1tbsp – Sriracha sauce
1tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil
2-3 np – Chopped garlic cloves
1/2tsp – Lemon juice
Toppings
1/2 no – Beetroot (roasted/raw)
4-5 no – Avocado slices
1/2 no – Carrots peeled and sliced
1/4 cup – Red cabbage, cut into squares
1 no – Spring onion greens
1/2 no – Bell peppers (optional)
2-3 pods – Edamame beans
Method
*Clean and marinate the chicken breast and keep aside for at least half an hour.
*In the meantime, prepare the dressing by mixing the ingredients. Use a whisk to blend the dressing evenly.
*Drizzle the boiled and cooled soba noodles with some dressing and arrange it on a clean plate or a shallow bowl.
*Grill and slice the chicken breast and arrange it over the soba noodles.
*Individually douse each of the toppings in the dressing and arrange them around the soba and grilled chicken.
*Drizzle some dressing on to the dish.
*Additionally you can sprinkle a mix of healthy sunflower, flax seeds etc to add crunch.
