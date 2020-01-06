Enjoy a healthy winter with these easy salad recipes

Add some healthy flavours to your winter days with these delicious salads. (Designed by Gargi Singh) Add some healthy flavours to your winter days with these delicious salads. (Designed by Gargi Singh)

Winter is when we feel like indulging in fried samosas and tikki. But how about giving a healthy spin to your diet this winter? As more and more people have started to adapt to a healthy lifestyle, we thought why not replace plain, boring salads with some classic winter veggies that are not only refreshing but filling too. So if you are in the mood for some mouth-watering salad recipes, we have some help for you.

Try these DIY, delicious and quick salads that make for a wholesome treat.

Beetroot Tartare Salad by chef Tarun Sibal, director, One Fine Meal

Relish a healthy plate of this salad. Relish a healthy plate of this salad.

Ingredients

For Walnut and Mooli Curd

1/2 cup – Hung curd

5ml – Fresh lemon juice

1tbsp – Grated radish

4 no – Crushed walnut

Salt to taste

*Mix all the ingredients together

For Beetroot Tartare

2 no – Large red beets

3tsp – Walnut oil

2tbsp – Apple cider vinegar

1tsp – Pepper

1tsp – Madras curry powder

1tbsp – Vinegrette dressing

Method

For the beets

*Blanch the beets in water, vinegar, salt, sugar.

*Dice it into small cubes.

*Temper with madras curry powder and walnut oil.

For avocado and cashew

*Blend ripe avocado and hydrated cashews into a paste. Add salt, pepper, lemon.

*Serve the tarter with a help of a mould. Add pea shoots, pine nuts, vinaigrette, and cracked black pepper .

Warm Sprouts Salad by chef Vineet Bahuguna, Hilton Garden Inn, New Delhi/Saket

Give your traditional salads this twist. Give your traditional salads this twist.

Ingredients

100g – Beans sprouts

30g – Bell pepper juliennes

30g- Carrot juliennes

20g – Green onion juliennes

5g – Ginger

Light soya sauce to taste

5g – Sugar

10ml – Sesame oil

Crushed black pepper to taste

5ml – Lime juice

White sesame seeds for garnish

Method

*Heat sesame oil in a wok, add ginger, carrot and bell peppers. Sauté for few seconds then add the sprouts and stir well.

*Add in soya sauce, sugar, crushed black pepper and toss well on high flame.

*Add green onions and give it a toss.

*Finish with lime juice and white sesame seeds garnish.

Grilled Chicken Poke Sriracha Aioli by chef Sidharth Sharma, corporate chef, Saints N Sinners Gurgaon

Have you tried this recipe yet? Have you tried this recipe yet?

For base

1/2 cup – Boiled and cooled soba noodles

For Grilled Chicken

1 no – Boneless breast of cleaned chicken

2 no – Chopped garlic cloves

Salt to taste

1tsp – Virgin olive oil

1/2tsp – Chili flakes

1/2tsp – Crushed black pepper

For dressing Sriracha aioli

1tbsp – Sriracha sauce

1tbsp – Extra virgin olive oil

2-3 np – Chopped garlic cloves

1/2tsp – Lemon juice

Toppings

1/2 no – Beetroot (roasted/raw)

4-5 no – Avocado slices

1/2 no – Carrots peeled and sliced

1/4 cup – Red cabbage, cut into squares

1 no – Spring onion greens

1/2 no – Bell peppers (optional)

2-3 pods – Edamame beans

Method

*Clean and marinate the chicken breast and keep aside for at least half an hour.

*In the meantime, prepare the dressing by mixing the ingredients. Use a whisk to blend the dressing evenly.

*Drizzle the boiled and cooled soba noodles with some dressing and arrange it on a clean plate or a shallow bowl.

*Grill and slice the chicken breast and arrange it over the soba noodles.

*Individually douse each of the toppings in the dressing and arrange them around the soba and grilled chicken.

*Drizzle some dressing on to the dish.

*Additionally you can sprinkle a mix of healthy sunflower, flax seeds etc to add crunch.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd