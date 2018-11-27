From jaggery to turmeric: Five foods to keep you warm and healthy this winter

Winter is here and it is important to keep ourselves warm. While you could use layers of clothes to pack in heat, if you want to feel warm and toasty from the inside, there are some foods you must include in your diet that can do the trick just right.

From jaggery to sesame and mustard, there are a variety of foods you can find in your kitchen that will help you remain warm and strong throughout the season. Here’s a list of what all you should eat during winters.

Jaggery

It is healthier than sugar as it contains a number of vitamins and minerals like phosphorous, iron, magnesium and potassium. Consuming jaggery in winters helps in generating enough heat in the body, keeping you warm inside.

Ginger

If you are thinking of keeping yourself warm by brewing a cup of tea, add a few pieces of ginger to it. Ginger is thought to have thermogenic properties that can keep you warm, and some believe it may also boost metabolism and promote blood flow.

Sesame

Sesame is a great food to eat if you want to keep warm during winters. Prepared into various delicacies like chikki, gajak, sticky balls during winters, it tastes delicious and keeps you toasty.

Turmeric

Rich in antioxidants, turmeric is seen as one of the best warming herbs as it’s known to tighten tissues and absorb excess moisture.

Mustard

Due to its warming properties, they build quite a lot of heat in the body when consumed. Sarson ka Tel is also often used for massaging the feet during harsh winters to keep warm or used to cook food with during winters.

Look no further than your kitchen to help you keep warm during winters.