Winter delight: Make Eggless Fruit and Nut Cake and eat for a month

Eggless Fruit and Nut Cake Recipe (Source: nishamadhulika.com)

It’s winter time and sugar cravings are on an all time high. Why not pack it with nutrition? Eggless fruit and nut cake will give you the much-needed energy and a health boost. Check out the recipe.

Eggless Fruit and Nut Cake Recipe

Ingredients

1.5 cup Maida

¾ cup powered sugar

¾ cup butter

¾ cup milk

½ cup cashew nuts

½ cup Walnuts

½ cup Raisins

½ cup Almonds

½ tsp Baking soda

1 tsp Baking powder

½ cup Tutti fruity

½ cup Condensed milk

Method

Chop cashew nuts, walnuts and raisins finely.

Remove the stalk of raisins and clean with a cloth.

Add baking soda and baking powder in maida and strain it twice with help of a sieve. (Source: nishamadhulika.com)

Melt the butter and let it come to normal temperature. Now take butter, powdered sugar and condensed milk in a big bowl. Mix all ingredients really well. Whisk until mixture appears to be puffy.

Add half of the milk in the mixture and mix well. Now add half of the maida and mix nicely. Also add rest of the milk and maida and whisk the mixture really well.

Now add chopped dry fruits, raisins and tutti fruity and mix all ingredients nicely. Batter for making cake is ready.

Preheat oven at 180 degree centigrade.

Grease the container with butter or ghee from all sides. Place a butter paper at the bottom of the container and grease it as well.

Pour the cake mixture in the container and pat it on surface so that the batter gets even.

Place the container in oven and set the oven at 180 degree centigrade for 25 minutes.

Check the cake after 25 minutes. If cake is yet to turn brown, bake it for 10 more minutes. Check the cake now. Insert a knife, if it comes out cleans then the cake is ready and if the batter sticks to the knife, then baking for 10 more minutes in required. Keep checking till cake is done.

On an average, it takes 40-50 minutes.

When cake gets to the room temperature, run the knife all around the container so that it gets separated easily. Place a plate on top of the container and flip it.

Cut into pieces and serve.

Store the cake in air tight container in refrigerator and enjoy eating for a month.

A homemaker in Noida, and passionate about cooking, Nisha Madhulika at 54 started http://www.nishamadhulika.com in 2007. She started her YouTube channel in mid 2011. She is known for making recipes with easily available ingredients. She has posted more than 1100 videos on her channel so far. She is one of the most popular chefs online and was recently featured in YouTube Top Chefs coffee table book.

