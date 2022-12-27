Winter special: Try this 10-minute apple pie recipe today

Winter seems incomplete without sweet indulgences. After all, the nip in the air does make one crave a plate of dessert! One such is the crunchy apple pie! But instead of ordering from outside, how about preparing one at home this year; all you need to invest is 10 minutes of your time, promised chef Anahita Dhondy, who shared the ‘easiest apple pie’ recipe on Instagram recently.

“The easiest apple pie you will ever make! The best recipe to make in 10 minutes in an air fryer because you are craving some apple pie!” she said in a post on Instagram.

She added, “The cinnamon spice and everything nice season is almost here and I can’t wait to share this easiest apple pie recipe with you all. It is so delicious and super easy to prepare.”

Ingredients

2 – Apples, chopped

2 tsp – Butter

1 tsp – Cinnamon

2 tsp – Brown sugar

3 tsp – Jaggery

5 – Bread slices

Milk, few drops

Method

*Peel and chop the apples. Then, add butter in a pan. Once the butter melts, fry the apples till golden brown. Next, add cinnamon, brown sugar, and jaggery. Cook till all the juices are released and the filling thickens.

*Now roll out a slice of bread as thin as you can with the edges removed. Add the apple filling. Seal the sides with milk and envelope it. Repeat the process for other bread slices.

*Spread butter all around the bread and put it in the air fryer for 10 minutes at 180 degrees.

*Stack these up and enjoy with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

“It’s apple pie season and what could be quicker than this,” said Dhondy. She further mentioned, “It’s yummy. I can’t recommend it enough.”

Chef’s tips

*Do not add too much milk while sealing the bread as the bread might break or get too soggy.

*Cook the apples first, without any seasoning. This helps the apples retain their crunch.

Are you ready to try this recipe today?

