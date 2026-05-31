Why your homemade fries are never as crispy as the restaurant ones

Few foods are as universally loved as a plate of hot, crispy French fries. You can enjoy them while binge-watching, in a pretty cafe, while travelling, or even at your work desk. They are a perfect mix of crunchiness and mushiness, with a dash of salt.

But have you ever noticed how the fries you try to make at home are almost never as crunchy as the ones you buy at the restaurant? It’s the same potatoes, oil, and salt, yet you end up with a soggier, lumpier version.

We decided to solve the mystery and reached out to three chefs for the culinary secret. Turns out, the difference lies in technique and a few easily missed details.