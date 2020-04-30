Why you should start your day with ash gourd juice

It has the potential to carry out the collected waste and flush it out of our bodily system. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images) It has the potential to carry out the collected waste and flush it out of our bodily system. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock Images)

Ash gourd juice is a great detoxifying agent, and is best consumed early morning. This juice can absorb all the toxins, germs and contamination that may have accumulated in ones body through the course of a day.

It also has the potential to flush the waste out of our system. Its components comprise calcium, iron, phosphorous as well as Vitamin C. The seed of the ash gourd vegetable, which has a pale yellow oil, must be removed before processing in the juicer. This juice is also beneficial for people suffering from constipation as it comforts the digestive belt.

The mixture of the popularly known safed petha along with the likes of coconut milk, lime juice and amla juice is equally beneficial. In case of the presence of gastroenteric worms, a combination of coconut milk and ash gourd juice can help bring relief. It also encourages tissue growth.

According to a published study in Fitoterapia, ash gourd juice was also shown to reduce morphine withdrawal symptoms in rats. Hence, it was concluded that it could also possibly help patients battling opioid addiction.

Ash gourd, which is easily available in the markets, could also come to the aid of those who are underweight. Its juice has the potential to boost metabolism and could be an effective cure for anorexia, an eating disorder that compels one to obsess over what they consume.

