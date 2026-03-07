Why water from your steel bottle sometimes tastes like metal

Sometimes, the sip you expect to feel clean and refreshing carries a faint metallic aftertaste instead. If you use a steel water bottle every day, you may have noticed this at least once and wondered whether it is normal or a sign of something unsafe.

According to Dietitian Anushi Jain, Integrated Gut, Hormonal & Weight Loss Specialist, the metallic taste usually has more to do with the quality of the bottle than the water itself.

Why does water taste metallic in steel bottles?

“A metallic taste usually indicates low-quality stainless steel or poor inner finishing,” she explains.

Not all stainless steel is created equal. High-grade stainless steel — specifically 304 or 316 grade — is generally considered safe for storing drinking water and does not alter its taste. These grades are more resistant to corrosion and chemical reactions, which means they are less likely to leach compounds that affect flavour.