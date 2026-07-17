Why South India’s fiery gunpowder masala deserves a place in every kitchen

The most basic Gunpowder is a dry powder (often referred to as a dry chutney) which is made by toasting and grinding spices along with dried red chilies, coconut, sesame, and fresh curry leaves. (Photo: AI Generated)

Dried neem flowers, dried red chilis, black lentils, split chickpeas, pigeon peas, black peppercorns, cumin seeds, coriander seeds, sesame seeds, tamarind, asafoetida, curry leaves, salt. This is not the combination for a very spiced-up version of bouquet garni. It’s the making of Gunpowder! Veppampoo Paruppu Podi to be specific.

This week’s article isn’t about the history of food – it’s all about taste. And one of my favourite ingredients. Gunpowder Masala. The wonder mix that South India has given to us.

When you order dosa – especially a Mysore Masala Dosa or a Masala Dosa- or cocktail idlis (the new cool appetiser on the menus of even luxury hotels), you’ll have noticed a spicy, reddish masala that either coats the inside of the dosa or the idlis. In traditional restaurants, be it Tamilian, Malayali, or Andhra, you will notice a bowl of oil or ghee, and a bowl of reddish powder served at the table. The powder is spicy, tangy, and as umami as it gets. This is Gunpowder Masala. Or “Milagai Podi”. In Tamil, milagai means “chili” and podi means “powder”. To be fair, Gunpowder isn’t ever spicy, but it does add a certain heat when added thanks to its mix of masalas.