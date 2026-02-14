Why Nagpur orange peels are the secret ingredient your kitchen is missing

Orange peel curry, a traditional South Indian preparation, is making a quiet comeback. This tangy, spicy dish transforms something most people throw away into a flavour-packed ‘kozhambu’ that pairs beautifully with curd rice, dosa, idli, or even plain steamed rice.

According to Master Chef India 2023 finalist Chef Aruna Vijay, “The dish works best with Nagpur oranges, whose peels are more aromatic and less bitter than Malta oranges.”

A quick look at the recipe shared by the chef

Ingredients

Nagpur orange rind (from 2 oranges), jaggery, green chillies, a lemon-sized ball of tamarind, curry leaves, sambar masala, mustard seeds, hing, gingelly oil, and salt.

Method

Start by heating gingelly oil, then add mustard, hing, green chillies, curry leaves, and orange rind, sauteing for 5–7 minutes. Add the sambar powder and salt, then the tamarind pulp. Add water and bring to a boil for about 15 minutes, until the raw smell has disappeared. Finish with jaggery and serve hot with rice and appam. Once cooled, it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a month.