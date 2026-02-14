Why Nagpur orange peels are the secret ingredient your kitchen is missing

Use orange peels to make a gut-friendly dish that helps reduce bloating and improve digestive health.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 14, 2026
Orange peel curryOrange peel curry (Photo: AI-generated image)
Orange peel curry, a traditional South Indian preparation, is making a quiet comeback. This tangy, spicy dish transforms something most people throw away into a flavour-packed ‘kozhambu’ that pairs beautifully with curd rice, dosa, idli, or even plain steamed rice.

According to Master Chef India 2023 finalist Chef Aruna Vijay, “The dish works best with Nagpur oranges, whose peels are more aromatic and less bitter than Malta oranges.”

A quick look at the recipe shared by the chef

Ingredients

Nagpur orange rind (from 2 oranges), jaggery, green chillies, a lemon-sized ball of tamarind, curry leaves, sambar masala, mustard seeds, hing, gingelly oil, and salt.

Method

Start by heating gingelly oil, then add mustard, hing, green chillies, curry leaves, and orange rind, sauteing for 5–7 minutes. Add the sambar powder and salt, then the tamarind pulp. Add water and bring to a boil for about 15 minutes, until the raw smell has disappeared. Finish with jaggery and serve hot with rice and appam. Once cooled, it can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a month.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aruna Vijay (@aruna_vijay_masterchef) 

Beyond its robust flavour, orange peel curry is a “powerhouse of nutrients”

According to Dr Anjana Kalia, Ayurvedic Doctor & Nutritionist at Bloom Clinix, orange peels are one of the most underused yet nutrient-dense parts of the fruit. She explains, “Properly cleaned and cooked orange peels are absolutely safe to eat. They contain fibre, vitamin C, flavonoids, and essential oils that support digestion and help reduce inflammation.”

Cooking the peels softens their fibres and removes bitterness, making them easy to digest, she adds.

ALSO READ | What happens to your body if you eat an orange every day during winters?

Orange peels support digestion

Nagpur oranges are particularly rich in soluble and insoluble fibre. Dr Kalia notes that this fibre helps regulate bowel movements and supports beneficial gut bacteria—making orange peel kozhambu ideal for those struggling with constipation or sluggish digestion.

The peels also contain antioxidants such as hesperidin and naringin, along with vitamin C, which help reduce oxidative stress. “The antioxidants in orange peels strengthen the immune system and improve nutrient absorption,” says Dr Kalia. Regular consumption can gently enhance immunity without adding heavy calories.

Good for the gut

Unlike heavy curries loaded with oil, cream, or excessive spices, orange peel curry relies on minimal oil, natural jaggery, and light tamarind water, says Dr Kalia. She explains, “A lighter curry with minimal oil is easier for the liver and pancreas to process. The small amount of jaggery gives natural sweetness without sudden sugar spikes, and mild tamarind aids digestion without aggravating acidity.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. 

