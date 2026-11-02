Why mishti doi is traditionally set in a maatir bhnaar

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Adda over a cup of bhnaar-er-chaa, the smell of petrichor, a familiar sweet brought home from the neighbourhood mishtir dokan, and the warmth of food that tastes like chhotobela—these are just some of the little things that define everyday happiness in Bengal. But if there’s one thing that holds a special place in every Bengali heart, it’s mishti doi, an age-old favourite best enjoyed in a maatir bhnaar.
But have you ever wondered why this delicacy is traditionally set in an earthen pot?
Chef Bilkis Khan, a Sufi culinary expert, says that there is science behind this beautiful practice.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.
“The unglazed, porous clay allows a little moisture to escape gradually, helping the curd set to that wonderfully thick, creamy consistency we love, without needing artificial thickeners. The pot also provides a distinct thermal environment for fermentation, allowing the milk to develop its characteristic gentle tang and rich texture. And then comes that subtle, earthy aroma, the fragrance of maati, which makes the experience even more special. Much like phirni served in an earthen bowl, the vessel becomes a part of the flavour and the experience itself,” she says.
Does the pot alone guarantee better fermentation?
Experts say that earthen pots may help moderate temperature fluctuations through their insulating properties, but fermentation depends on other factors too.
“Maintaining an appropriate temperature is important during yoghurt fermentation, as starter cultures such as Lactobacillus and Streptococcus thermophilus convert lactose into lactic acid, developing the yoghurt’s characteristic flavour and consistency,” Dietitian Umang Malhotra explains.
However, he warns that the pot alone does not guarantee better fermentation or a higher probiotic count.
“Milk temperature, the starter culture, fermentation duration, and storage conditions are more significant factors,” he adds.
The disadvantages of the earthen pot
Although fermentation encourages the growth of beneficial bacteria, an earthen pot is not a sterile environment.
Malhotra says, “Its porous surface may retain moisture and microorganisms if it is not cleaned and dried properly. In an uncontrolled environment, it can be difficult to distinguish beneficial bacteria from contaminants or predict the overall bacterial count. Therefore, a higher bacterial count does not necessarily mean better probiotic quality or improved gut health.”
“Compared to plastic containers, food-safe earthen pots offer a traditional alternative, although the safety of any container depends on its material quality and suitability for food contact,” he adds.
The earthen pot contributes to its traditional texture, aroma, and flavour, but it does not automatically make the dessert healthier.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.