Why mishti doi is traditionally set in a maatir bhnaar

Adda over a cup of bhnaar-er-chaa, the smell of petrichor, a familiar sweet brought home from the neighbourhood mishtir dokan, and the warmth of food that tastes like chhotobela—these are just some of the little things that define everyday happiness in Bengal. But if there’s one thing that holds a special place in every Bengali heart, it’s mishti doi, an age-old favourite best enjoyed in a maatir bhnaar.

But have you ever wondered why this delicacy is traditionally set in an earthen pot?

Chef Bilkis Khan, a Sufi culinary expert, says that there is science behind this beautiful practice.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.