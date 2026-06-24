Why kulfi continues to be India’s most timeless frozen dessert

TasteAtlas has once again recognised India’s frozen dessert heritage by including Kulfi and Kulfi Falooda among the world’s best frozen desserts. Kulfi secured the seventh spot on this year’s list, while kulfi falooda ranked 33rd, reaffirming the enduring popularity of these beloved treats. In an era dominated by artisanal ice creams, gelatos and experimental frozen desserts, the continued global appreciation for kulfi raises an interesting question: what makes this humble Indian dessert so timeless?

According to food author and chef Sadaf Hussain, “Kulfi sits in our memory and not just on our palate. For most 90s kids, kulfi was something our families would make and freeze at home. It was a luxury that wasn’t available to everyone, and that feeling has stayed with us.”

He explains, “Unlike ice cream, which relies on air for lightness, kulfi is dense, slow-cooked and concentrated. That process gives it a depth that cannot be replicated through shortcuts. Many silky-smooth ice creams often lack that depth and are largely about sweetness.”

For him, kulfi is also a celebration of India’s culinary simplicity. “Kulfi celebrates the ‘Indianness’—the basic, simple luxury. The best ones are still kesar pista and almond kulfi.”

Kulfi Falooda

If kulfi represents simple indulgence, kulfi falooda takes the experience a step further. “When I say kulfi is simple luxury, the addition of falooda makes it royale,” says Hussain. “It becomes a complete experience of textures and temperatures—cold kulfi, silky falooda, aromatic rose syrup, nuts and the love of your favourite neighbourhood kulfi seller.”

The nostalgia associated with these desserts is another reason for their enduring popularity. “When people look for authenticity over novelty and gimmick, kulfi becomes their answer. Gelato to Italy is what kulfi is to the Indian subcontinent,” Hussain notes.

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Can chefs innovate without losing authenticity?

As Indian desserts gain global attention, chefs are increasingly experimenting with traditional recipes. However, Hussain believes innovation must be rooted in understanding rather than shock value. “Chefs should not do mindless innovation. They need to understand the flavours, textures and traditions that kulfi carries,” he says.

For him, certain aspects of kulfi are non-negotiable. “Reduced milk, richness and familiar Indian flavours are what define kulfi. Those elements should never be compromised.”

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“Why add chilli to kulfi simply because chilli ice cream exists? Why not experiment with jaggery, mahua, fragrant gondhoraj or kagzi nimbu, or even shehtoot (mulberry)?” he asks. “The real opportunity lies in simplicity and clean flavours.”

He also suggests celebrating India’s diverse culinary heritage through ingredients such as Kashmiri saffron, Awadhi kewra and Hyderabadi khoobani.

Hussain also emphasises that chefs should not make gelato and call it kulfi. “The future is to present and accept what kulfi is,” he reiterates.

Kulfi has been trending on Google for the past 24 hours.