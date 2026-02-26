This is when protein can cause weight gain

Protein is often linked with weight loss. But turns out, it can also lead to weight gain. According to experts, protein helps with weight loss only when the body uses it to build or repair muscle. “If protein intake goes up without an increase in muscle-building activities like strength training, the extra protein does not go away. Like other nutrients, leftover protein adds calories, and too many calories can cause weight gain,” explained Dt. Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

Why doesn’t higher protein automatically convert into muscle?

Protein is often promoted as the ultimate solution for fat loss, but this belief is only partly true. From a clinical nutrition perspective, protein supports fat loss effectively only when the body has a physiological demand for it. That demand comes primarily from muscle, said consultant dietitian Garima Goyal, who stressed that, in simple terms, muscle growth needs a trigger.

“Strength or resistance training signals the body to build or maintain muscle tissue. Without this signal, the body either uses the protein for basic functions or stores it as energy. Protein alone does not create muscle; exercise decides how the body uses that protein,” said Sheikh.

Is this why some people gain weight after switching to high-protein diets?

Yes, reiterated Sheikh. “Many people significantly increase their protein intake — through shakes, bars, or big portions — without changing their activity level. This leads to taking in more calories than needed. High-protein foods are healthy, but they still have a lot of energy. Eating them in excess can slow fat loss or even cause weight gain,” said Sheikh.

Like carbohydrates and fats, protein contributes calories. “When protein intake exceeds what the body needs for repair, immune function and basic metabolism, the surplus energy is stored,” Goyal said.

Pay attention to your consumption (Photo: AI-generated) Pay attention to your consumption (Photo: AI-generated)

How much protein is actually enough for most adults?

For most people, it’s best to spread protein evenly across meals. “About 20–30 grams per meal is usually enough to help with muscle repair and keep you feeling full, as long as you are physically active. Very high intakes beyond what the body needs do not provide extra benefits,” said Sheikh.

What role does strength training play in effective weight management?

Strength training helps direct protein to muscle tissue instead of fat storage. “Even two to three sessions a week can make a big difference by boosting metabolism, increasing lean body mass, and supporting healthy fat loss,” elucidated Sheikh.

Protein is a tool, not a shortcut. Weight management works best when you combine protein intake with regular strength training and being aware of calories. Just adding protein without exercise often leads to disappointment instead of results, said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.