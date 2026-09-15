Your green chutney is missing this: Chefs explain how to get the restaurant-style taste

Why does restaurant chutney taste so much better than the one we make at home? Chefs reveal the ingredient, grinding and tempering mistakes that can change the taste and texture of homemade chutney.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiSep 15, 2026 04:56 PM IST
Restaurant-style green chutney is known for their smooth texture and balanced flavours, but recreating them at home can be trickyRestaurant-style chutneys are known for their smooth texture and balanced flavours, but recreating them at home can be tricky (Image Source: Unsplash)
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There’s something special about the restaurant-style chutney that makes us crave more: whether it’s coconut chutney paired with dosas or green chutney that adds a kick to kebabs. You may have looked up the recipe and followed it diligently, yet have failed to achieve the same taste. So, what are we missing? Read on to know as chefs explain what exactly goes into that restaurant-style dip.

Talking about the green chutney, Vibhanshu Mishra, founder and CEO of Banaraswala – Ghat Se Ghar Tak, says, “The difference arises from the coriander-to-mint ratio and moisture control at the time of grinding to balancing acidity, spice and seasoning. It is also important to prevent bitterness and maintain that bright green colour.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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From ingredient proportions to grinding and tempering, small techniques can make a big difference to homemade chutney From ingredient proportions to grinding and tempering, small techniques can make a big difference to homemade chutney (Image Source: Unsplash)

Why homemade green chutney fails

Chef Shailesh Acharya, corporate chef at The House of Makeba, reveals the main reason why homemade chutney falls flat. “It’s because of tired herbs. People use coriander and mint that have sat around, and they strip out the stems, which carry a lot of flavour.”

So what do restaurants do differently?

Chef Shailesh says, “We start with very fresh, sometimes chilled herbs, use roughly three parts coriander to one part mint, and add a touch of raw mango or amchur for tang. We grind fast with minimal chilled water, sometimes just ice, so the volatile green notes don’t get lost to friction heat. The seasoning needs to be bolder than most people expect: proper salt, a little sugar or jaggery, lemon added right at the end, and a quick tempering or roasted cumin for depth.”

ALSO READ | How to make restaurant-style gravy at home: Chefs share their top tips

How to make restaurant-style green chutney at home:

Vibhanshu shares the detailed steps:

Ingredients

  • Fresh coriander – 2 cups
  • Mint leaves – ½ cup
  • Green chillies – 2–4
  • Ginger – ½ inch
  • Roasted cumin powder – ½ tsp
  • Black salt – ½ tsp
  • Regular salt – to taste
  • Lemon juice – 1–2 tbsp
  • Chaat masala – ½ tsp
  • A small pinch of sugar
  • Cold water – as required

Method

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  • Wash coriander and mint thoroughly and dry them well as excess water makes chutney bland.
  • Blend coriander, mint, chillies and ginger.
  • Add ice-cold water little by little, rather than pouring a lot at once.
  • Add salt, black salt, cumin, chaat masala, sugar and lemon juice.
  • Blend briefly until smooth—don’t over-blend, as excess heat can darken the chutney.
  • Taste and adjust lemon, salt and chilli.

Some restaurant tricks

  • Don’t use too much mint—it can overpower coriander.
  • A tiny pinch of sugar rounds out bitterness and makes the flavour fuller.
  • Use lemon juice at the end for a brighter taste.
  • For a thicker, richer chutney, restaurants may use a little roasted gram (bhuna chana).
  • Refrigerate immediately and use a clean, dry container.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

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