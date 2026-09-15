Your green chutney is missing this: Chefs explain how to get the restaurant-style taste

Restaurant-style chutneys are known for their smooth texture and balanced flavours, but recreating them at home can be tricky (Image Source: Unsplash)

There’s something special about the restaurant-style chutney that makes us crave more: whether it’s coconut chutney paired with dosas or green chutney that adds a kick to kebabs. You may have looked up the recipe and followed it diligently, yet have failed to achieve the same taste. So, what are we missing? Read on to know as chefs explain what exactly goes into that restaurant-style dip.

Talking about the green chutney, Vibhanshu Mishra, founder and CEO of Banaraswala – Ghat Se Ghar Tak, says, “The difference arises from the coriander-to-mint ratio and moisture control at the time of grinding to balancing acidity, spice and seasoning. It is also important to prevent bitterness and maintain that bright green colour.”