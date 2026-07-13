Why eggs have that white string

What t is the white that you see upon cracking your eggs? (Ai generated image)

You crack open an egg, and there it is — a strange white string-like strand attached to the yolk. Many people spot it and wonder if something is wrong with the egg or if it should be removed.

But according to Dr Aarti Nath, Dietician at Paras Health, there is no reason to worry. “The white strand that people often notice inside a cracked egg is called the chalaza,” she tells indianexpress.com while explaining that it is a natural part of the egg and has an important job inside the egg.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.