Why eggs have that white string

The white strand that people often notice inside a cracked egg is called the chalaza.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJul 13, 2026 06:00 AM IST
eggWhat t is the white that you see upon cracking your eggs? (Ai generated image)
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You crack open an egg, and there it is — a strange white string-like strand attached to the yolk. Many people spot it and wonder if something is wrong with the egg or if it should be removed.

But according to Dr Aarti Nath, Dietician at Paras Health, there is no reason to worry. “The white strand that people often notice inside a cracked egg is called the chalaza,” she tells indianexpress.com while explaining that it is a natural part of the egg and has an important job inside the egg.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Why is it there?

“It acts as a tiny anchor that helps keep the yolk centred within the egg white,” says Dr Nath. This helps the yolk stay balanced instead of moving around freely. So, when you transport it, the egg structure stays intact within, despite the disturbances and jiggling around.

eggs These two twisted protein strands hold the yolk in the centre of the egg white, helping protect it from breaking during transport or handling (Image: Pexels)
Also Read | What happens when you eat 3 boiled eggs and coffee every morning for a month?

Is it safe to eat?

Many people mistake the chalaza for an impurity or think it means the egg has gone bad. But Dr Nath clarifies that is a common misunderstanding. “It is actually a normal structure found in healthy eggs.”

So is it safe to eat it? Absolutely! “It is completely safe to consume and does not affect the taste or nutritional value of the egg,” assures the nutritionist.

In fact, a visible chalaza can tell you something useful about the egg. “A prominent chalaza is generally considered a sign of freshness.” As eggs get older, the chalaza becomes weaker and less visible. So if you spot that white strand, it often means the egg is relatively fresh.

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So, the next time you crack an egg and notice it, there is no need to remove it or throw the egg away. It is simply a natural part of the egg’s structure, and often a sign that your egg is fresh!

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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