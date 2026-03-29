Why do you eat more popcorn while watching high-intensity films like ‘Dhurandhar’?

Have you ever noticed how your popcorn tub empties faster during a gripping, action-packed film? You’re not alone – and there’s a solid reason behind it. SBP Pattabhi Rama Rao, Managing Director, Gourmet Popcornica Pvt Ltd, reveals that cinema F&B (food and beverage) sales rise 10-15 per cent during major releases, with some theatres even reporting spikes of up to 40 per cent on high-footfall weekends.

“Big-ticket, high-intensity films like Dhurandhar 2 consistently drive a noticeable spike in popcorn consumption. In our experience, the stronger the theatrical pull – whether due to scale, action, or star power – the higher the snacking intensity,” he tells indianexpress.com.

He further says that popcorn is “uniquely suited to the environment” of a cinema hall. It’s easy to eat without looking away, can be consumed continuously, and pairs seamlessly with immersive, fast-paced storytelling.

Rao notes that cinema today is no longer just about watching a film; it’s a “bundled entertainment experience”, where food plays a central role. “In fact, industry observers often note that audiences sometimes come as much for the F&B experience as for the film itself,” he adds.

“ High-energy and thrilling films may diminish the self-conscious awareness and cause mindless eating,” says Dr Tandon (Image: Pexels)

Link between action films and increased snacking

“Movies with high adrenaline arousal provoke the body to experience excitement and stress levels which cause the release of hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol,” explains Dr Chirag Tandon, Director, Internal Medicine, ShardaCare Healthcity. These hormones can increase the craving for quick energy foods like popcorn.

Rao points out that action films are often packed with “fast cuts, loud sound design, and emotional spike”, which leads to “mindless consumption”, where “viewers keep reaching for popcorn without consciously tracking how much they’re eating.”

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Dr Tandon echoes this, saying, “When the brain is intensely engaged with the plot, it is not able to monitor the signals of hunger and fullness.” In psychology, this is known as distracted eating – when people continue to eat simply because food is available, not because they are hungry. Crunchy snacks like popcorn also add to the sensory satisfaction.

“The brain is kept in a continuous state of stimulation with the action scenes, making it hard to consciously control what one eats. This can lead to overeating without even noticing, thus, in the long run, to poor eating habits and weight gain,” Dr Tandon explains.

“When you combine a mass entertainer like Dhurandhar 2 with packed theatres, popcorn sales don’t just grow – they surge,” Rao adds.

However, watching high-octane films frequently can also turn this into a conditioned habit. “The brain begins to associate food with fun, and regardless of whether one is hungry or not, the temptation to have a snack is presented as soon as a movie is on,” says Dr Tandon, calling it a classic case of “habit formation by means of repetition”.

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That said, enjoying your favourite tub of popcorn at the movies once in a while isn’t a problem. But the next time you find yourself reaching for it repeatedly during a high-intensity film, remember – it’s not just hunger at play, but a mix of biology, habit, and the way modern cinema is designed to engage you.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.