The warmth that works: 4 reasons chicken soup is a trusted cold and flu remedy in winter

Chicken noodle soup has long been considered a comforting home remedy for colds and flu.

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readDelhiJan 31, 2026 09:30 AM IST
chicken soupA bowl of chicken soup (Photo: Freepik)
When you’re down with a cold or flu, especially in winter, comfort foods often become your go-to. But chicken soup stands apart. It’s not just soothing — it’s scientifically proven to be supportive. As dietitian Anuja Gaur, Visiting Consultant – Weight Management and Diet Therapy at Aakash Healthcare, explains, “Chicken soup works better than many heavy comfort foods because it is light, warm, and nourishing. When appetite is low, the body prefers foods that are easier to digest.”

Here’s why this classic soup remains one of the best choices when you’re sick:

1) It’s warm, light, and easy to digest

When you’re unwell, fried or oily foods can make you feel even more sluggish. Chicken soup, on the other hand, is gentle on the stomach, explains Dt Gaur.

She adds, “The warm broth comforts the throat, the steam helps open a blocked nose, and the soft texture makes it easy to eat even when someone has a very low appetite.” Unlike plain tea or broth, it also provides nutrients, making it a functional comfort food.

2) It provides strength when your body needs it most

Chicken soup provides a balanced combination of protein, carbohydrates, and fluids — essential during illness. Here’s how:

Protein from chicken:
Dt. Gaur notes, “Chicken provides good-quality protein, which helps the body repair tissues and fight infection.” Protein is essential when the immune system is working at full capacity.

Veggies add vitamins and minerals:
Vegetables like carrots, celery, and peas are rich in antioxidants and micronutrients. She adds, “Including vegetables boosts vitamins and minerals, which can further support immunity and reduce weakness.”

Herbs boost respiratory comfort:
Garlic, ginger, pepper, and herbs can help soothe congestion and inflammation, Dt further explains. She adds, “Together, these ingredients make it a nutrient-packed bowl for recovery.”

Chicken soup A bowl of chicken soup (Photo: Freepik)

3) It helps with congestion and hydration

Hydration is critical during illness, and chicken soup helps maintain it effortlessly. Dt Gaur explains, “Warm soups help loosen mucus, ease nasal congestion, and keep the body hydrated during cold or flu.”
The gentle heat also soothes sore throats and supports easy breathing — a benefit that heavy meals cannot provide.

Research suggests chicken soup may even help reduce mild inflammation, further easing symptoms, she adds.

4) It offers comfort — physically and emotionally

“All soups — including vegetable soups and dal soups — are comforting during winter as they provide warmth, hydration, and easy-to-digest nutrition,” says Dt Gaur.

For non-vegetarians, she adds, “Chicken noodle soup is a particularly good choice during cold or flu as it combines warmth with protein to sustain energy levels.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

