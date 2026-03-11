Beyond the sweet tooth: What your constant dessert cravings are telling you about your health

Here's what you should keep in mind (Photo: AI Generated)

Occasional cravings are common, but wanting something sweet after every meal usually points to a pattern rather than just a liking for desserts, experts suggest. “Often, it reflects how the body processes blood sugar, insulin, or the meal itself. It’s a signal to pay attention to, especially if the craving feels automatic or hard to resist,” said Dr Vijay Negalur, HoD Diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

After a meal high in refined carbohydrates, blood sugar can rise quickly and then fall just as fast. “This drop triggers hunger signals, which the brain often interprets as a need for sugar. People with insulin resistance or early diabetes are more likely to experience these swings, leading to frequent and intense sweet cravings,” said Dr Negalur.