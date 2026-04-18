Why aged basmati rice may be better for digestion and blood sugar

Aged basmati rice has long been prized in Indian kitchens, not just for its aroma and fluffy texture, but also for its perceived health benefits. But is it actually healthier than freshly milled rice? Dt Ginni Kalra, Head Dietitian at Aakash Healthcare, breaks it down with clarity.

What makes aged basmati different?

The key difference lies in the ageing process. “As basmati rice ages, its moisture content reduces and the starch structure changes,” explains Dt Kalra. “This results in grains that are less sticky after cooking and more separate, which improves both texture and digestibility.”

This structural change is what sets aged basmati apart from freshly milled rice, which tends to be softer and more clumped together when cooked, she adds.