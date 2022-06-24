Whip up this easy, fuss-free melon smoothie for an on-the-go breakfast

Summer is when you should be having plenty of fruits to beat the heat. And the different kinds of melons available in the market during this season call for giving each a shot in your meals.

So, if you haven’t yet given muskmelon (kharbuja) a try this season, a quick melon smoothie recipe should do the trick. You only need a handful of ingredients to make yourself this quick but healthy recipe by Chef Kunal Kapoor. Check it out:

Ingredients:

*1 cup chopped muskmelon

*1 cup milk

*1 ½ tbsp honey

*1 tbsp chopped celery

*¼ tsp chopped ginger

*Pinch of nutmeg powder

*Pinch of black pepper powder

*Few drops of vanilla extract

*¾ cup coconut water

Method

Blend all the ingredients in a mixer, and enjoy!

Health benefits of muskmelon

According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, muskmelon is not only delicious but is also packed with nutritious benefits:

Keeps heart healthy: Muskmelons are rich in potassium which helps in reducing the blood pressure, thereby keeping the heart healthy. Also, the adenosine in muskmelons has blood thinning properties, which automatically reduces the risk of heart ailments

Good for your eyes: The high amounts of vitamin A and beta carotene in muskmelon helps sharpen eyesight as well as reduce the risk of developing cataracts.

Prevents kidney stones: An extract of muskmelon, called oxykine, has proven qualities of curing kidney disorders and stones. It also cleanses the kidneys owing to its high-water content.

Eases menstrual cramps – Due to its anti-coagulant property, it dissolves clots and eases muscle cramps.

