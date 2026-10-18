Which has more protein: oats cheela or besan cheela? A dietitian explains

Cheela is one of the most popular healthy Indian breakfast options. It is quick to make, is light on the gut, and can be easily carried around too.

This desi pancake has various variations depending on what is added to its batter. Oats and besan (gram flour) ones are popular on the internet lately.

But which one has more protein? Does an oats cheela actually beat the traditional besan version? Or is it the other way round?

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.