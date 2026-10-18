Which has more protein: oats cheela or besan cheela? A dietitian explains

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Cheela is one of the most popular healthy Indian breakfast options. It is quick to make, is light on the gut, and can be easily carried around too.
This desi pancake has various variations depending on what is added to its batter. Oats and besan (gram flour) ones are popular on the internet lately.
But which one has more protein? Does an oats cheela actually beat the traditional besan version? Or is it the other way round?
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Besan vs oats: Which has more protein?
“Besan generally has a protein advantage over oats,” Richa Anand, Dietitian/Nutritionist, Post Graduate Diploma in Applied Nutrition and Dietetics, LH Hiranandani Hospital, tells indianexpress.com.
Besan, or chickpea flour, contains roughly 22 g of protein per 100 g, compared with around 17 g per 100 g of oats. So, gram-for-gram, besan comes out ahead.
But the protein you actually get from your cheela depends on how much flour you use. The nutritionist explains that a cheela made with 30-40 g of oats may provide approximately 3-5 g of protein, while a besan cheela made with around 30-50 g of besan may provide 6-8 g.
However, these are only practical estimates because the size of a cheela and the amount of flour used can vary considerably from one recipe to another.
So if you are comparing your homemade breakfast, don’t just compare an oats cheela with a besan cheela—check how much of each flour is actually going into the batter.
Does adding vegetables or paneer make a difference?
Absolutely. And this is where a seemingly simple cheela can become a much more substantial breakfast.
Adding vegetables such as onion, tomato, spinach and capsicum will increase the fibre, micronutrients and volume of the meal, but they won’t add a huge amount of protein.
Curd, paneer and tofu are different. A generous serving of curd can contribute additional protein, while paneer or tofu can increase the protein content substantially.
“Paneer or tofu can increase the protein substantially and turn an otherwise moderate-protein cheela into a much more protein-rich breakfast,” Anand says.
So an oats cheela stuffed with paneer, for instance, could end up providing considerably more protein than a plain besan cheela.
Which cheela will keep you fuller?
If you are choosing between a plain oats cheela and a plain besan cheela, besan has another advantage: it provides both protein and fibre. Chickpea flour contains about 22.4 g protein and 10.8 g fibre per 100 g.
But that doesn’t mean besan will always keep you fuller.
“Satiety depends not just on protein but on fibre, healthy fats, calories, portion size and individual metabolism,” Anand explains.
In other words, what you eat with your cheela matters too. A plain cheela may not keep you satisfied for very long, whereas one made with vegetables and served with curd, or stuffed with a sensible portion of paneer or tofu, can make for a more balanced breakfast.
For longer-lasting fullness, Anand recommends thinking of the meal as a combination of protein, fibre, some healthy fat and complex carbohydrates, rather than focusing on a single ingredient.
So, can you mix oats and besan?
Yes—and you don’t necessarily have to pick sides.
Combining oats and besan can bring together some of the nutritional benefits of both. Besan raises the protein contribution, while oats provide complex carbohydrates and soluble fibre, including beta-glucan.
A simple option is to use roughly equal quantities of oats flour and besan, add vegetables and spices, and pair the cheela with curd. If you want to push the protein content further, you can add a paneer or tofu filling.
“Combining oats and besan is also a nutritious option because it brings together the protein and fibre benefits of both,” Anand says.
So, if protein is the deciding factor, besan cheela wins over plain oats cheela. But if you’re looking for a breakfast option that keeps you going through the morning, don’t stop at the flour. The protein-rich additions, vegetables, portion size and what you serve alongside the cheela can make a bigger difference to the meal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.