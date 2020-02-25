This is when you should eat breakfast, according to a nutritionist

Do not skip breakfast as it is considered to be an important meal of the day. (Source: Pexels) Do not skip breakfast as it is considered to be an important meal of the day. (Source: Pexels)

Breakfast is known to be an important meal of the day because of its health benefits, especially for children, women and people with low immunity, celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar had explained in an Instagram post.

While you should not skip breakfast, it is also important to ensure that you are not unnecessarily delaying the first meal of the day. In another Instagram post, Diwekar recently advised that one should have breakfast typically within two hours of waking up. “So, within 15 minutes of rising, have your fresh fruit/dry fruits, etc., and breakfast afterwards,” she wrote.

For those who work out in the morning, Diwekar suggested having breakfast as a post-workout meal to be well-nourished for the rest of the day. In case you don’t have time to cook a proper meal, you can opt for local breads in regions like Kashmir and Goa, Adai of South India, Amboli of Maharashtra or millet porridge which get cooked quickly.

Eat fruits or dry fruits within 15 minutes of waking up. (Source: Getty Images) Eat fruits or dry fruits within 15 minutes of waking up. (Source: Getty Images)

While one should usually cook a breakfast unique to the region, those staying outside India can opt for “multiple local options (hot and fresh) that you can have for some days of the week and the other days have poha, upma, idli, dosa, paratha, ragi porridge, etc,” the nutritionist suggested. She added, “At other places, whole bread with butter/ cheese/ peanut butter/avocado, eggs, millet pancakes, etc., will work.”

“Say no to packaged and processed breakfasts but to skip breakfast is a bad idea. At the end of the day, it isn’t worthwhile to lose out on wholesome health for a perceived benefit of weight loss,” Diwekar emphasised.

Read| Skipping breakfast may damage arteries: Study

She further explained, “…know that regional breakfasts support local economy, preserve traditional cuisines and help connect the people to their cultural roots. They are an integral part of our identity, they tell us where we come from.”

Take a look at her post below:

When do you have your breakfast?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd