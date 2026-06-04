Salman Khan once spoke about Aayush Sharma’s extreme diet: ‘No carbs, no rice, water cut’

Salman Khan once candidly spoke about his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s extreme diet for a role in a conversation with Kapil Sharma. “My timing as a producer was off for a few days. But he was on a diet. So, he wanted the shoot to happen within that time, and he asked his wife (sister Arpita Khan) to call and request it. He was on water cut, salt, no rice, no carbs. He was losing it. While I made my body by eating everything,” he said during the promotions of Aayush’s film Antim: The Final Truth.

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