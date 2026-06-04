Salman Khan once spoke about Aayush Sharma’s extreme diet: ‘No carbs, no rice, water cut’

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Salman Khan once candidly spoke about his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s extreme diet for a role in a conversation with Kapil Sharma. “My timing as a producer was off for a few days. But he was on a diet. So, he wanted the shoot to happen within that time, and he asked his wife (sister Arpita Khan) to call and request it. He was on water cut, salt, no rice, no carbs. He was losing it. While I made my body by eating everything,” he said during the promotions of Aayush’s film Antim: The Final Truth.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
To understand the effects of such extreme restrictions on the body, we spoke to consultant dietitian Garima Goyal, who said that while such methods may produce rapid visual changes, they also carry important physiological considerations. “From a clinical perspective, cutting water and sodium is a temporary strategy often used before shoots or competitions to reduce water retention and create a more ‘defined’ appearance. Lower sodium intake reduces fluid retention, while temporary water manipulation can make muscles appear sharper. However, this is not actual fat loss; it is mainly a short-term reduction in body water,” Goyal said.
The removal of carbohydrates also contributes to this effect. “Carbs are stored in the body as glycogen, and glycogen holds water. When carb intake drops significantly, glycogen stores deplete, leading to rapid water loss and temporary weight reduction,” said Goyal.
However, extreme carb restriction and dehydration can also impact energy levels, workout performance, mood, concentration, and recovery. “In some individuals, it may cause dizziness, fatigue, headaches, muscle cramps, or electrolyte imbalance. What is important to understand is that these diets are often followed under professional supervision for a specific short-term aesthetic goal, not as sustainable lifestyle plans. Repeating such restrictive patterns without guidance can negatively affect metabolism, hormonal balance, and overall health,” said Goyal.
Another key point is that visible transformation on screen often reflects temporary body manipulation, not necessarily long-term health. “Sustainable fitness relies more on balanced nutrition, adequate hydration, strength training, sleep, and consistency over time.”
Rapid transformation methods may change appearance temporarily. “But long-term health is built through balance, not extremes,” said Goyal.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.