Saba Azad reflects on her Punjabi roots, love for food: ‘Mujhe makkhan, ghee…’

From a wellness perspective, appreciating food and eating with enjoyment can support a healthier relationship with meals

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 3, 2026 05:00 PM IST
Saba AzadSaba Azad on her dietary choices (Photo: Saba Azad)
Make us preferred source on Google

Singer and actor Saba Azad once candidly spoke about her roots in Punjab, adding that she lives to eat. “Main Punjab se hun. I am a Sardar. Main khaane ke liye jeeti hun. Mujhe makkhan, ghee, sab kuch chahiye aur uske bina mera kaam nahi chalta. (I am from Punjab. I am a Sardar. I live to eat. I love butter, ghee and everything. It doesn’t work for me otherwise),” she told Bharti Singh and Harrsh Limbachiyaa on the couple’s YouTube podcast in 2025.

Taking a cue from Saba’s candid expression of her love for foods like makkhan and ghee, we reached out to an expert to understand all about mindfully enjoying rich, traditional food.

Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said it reflects a balanced and mindful approach to eating rather than rigid dieting. “Enjoying rich, traditional ingredients like clarified butter can be part of a wholesome diet when consumed in moderation and within the context of overall nutritional balance. Ingredients such as ghee and butter are sources of dietary fat that provide energy, support fat-soluble vitamin absorption and add flavour, making meals satisfying and nutritionally complete,” said Goyal.

Adding that what matters most is portion and frequency, not avoidance, she said: “Using ghee or butter in small amounts to temper dals, sauté vegetables or finish a dish can enhance both taste and nutrient availability. When paired with plenty of vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains, this approach helps prevent feelings of deprivation that often lead to over-restriction or later bingeing.”

ghee Do you like to have ghee? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

From a wellness perspective, appreciating food and enjoying meals can support a healthier relationship with meals. “Food is not just fuel; it is also culture, pleasure and connection. When someone like Saba openly acknowledges her favourite flavours while maintaining overall balance, it models a sustainable way of eating that embraces tradition without compromising health goals.”

At the same time, it is important to be mindful of individual metabolic needs. “People with conditions like high cholesterol, insulin resistance or sensitive digestion may need to moderate their intake of rich fats and balance them with fibre, lean proteins and antioxidants. Consulting with a nutrition professional helps tailor choices so that the love for food coexists with long-term wellbeing,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Lifestyle
The 'Finding Nemo' reality: Why some species refuse to stay one gender for life
clownfish
‘It feels really good NOT to be in LA’: Sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar reveals why she skipped the Grammys this year; the mental cost of chasing recognition
Why Anoushka Shankar chose presence over prestige by skipping the Grammys
Steak to scandal: Bengal serves humble pie to influencer who tried to stir controversy
steak, tenderloin, Olypub, Olypub latest news
'He felt that I went behind his back...': The dark side of staying friends when your bestie dates your ex
should you date a friend's ex?
Advertisement
PHOTOS
books
Who was Gertrude Stein?
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Must Read
Abhishek Sharma's Amritsar: Where cricket meets kulchas and kites
Indian cricket team star Abhishek Sharma at the Golden Temple in Amritsar. (Photo: Abhishek Sharma/Instagram)
Pakistan boycott India match: How does it affect their path to Super 8s of T20 World Cup?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
India’s top players are playing too much chess and missing out on originality
Indian Chess Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi, D. Gukesh and R. Praggnanandhaa. (PHOTO: FIDE/FILE)
Moltbook proves AI is taking control of words, not sentience: Yuval Noah Harari
The real shift, Harari argues, is not thinking machines, but machines that can persuade, manipulate and create with words.
Meta debuts athletic Oakley Vanguard AI glasses in India: Check price, availability, fitness features
Oakley Meta Vanguard White with PRIZMTM Sapphire.
OpenAI rolls out Codex desktop app to tackle long-running AI coding tasks
By packaging Codex into a standalone desktop app, OpenAI hopes to make that kind of collaboration feel more natural and continuous. (image: Reuters)
The 'Finding Nemo' reality: Why some species refuse to stay one gender for life
clownfish
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Rs 71 lakh cash, 21 'tola' gold: This Indian YouTuber accepts 'daan' during wedding ceremony, video sparks dowry debate
The YouTuber referred to the cash and gold as “daan”, a word commonly used for donation or voluntary gifting
Stanford student claims peers use fake Jain identities to qualify for religious dietary exemptions from Rs 7-lakh meal plan
According to the university's official website, Stanford requires undergraduates living on campus to enrol in a university meal plan
Anupam Mittal defends Gen Z job-hopping as ‘career dating’ but warns of one mistake that kills leadership dreams
Anupam Mittal Gen Z job switching
Andhra man buys ‘India’s most expensive number plate’ at Rs 2.08 crore for Ignis: ‘Number plate cost more than the car’
India’s most expensive number plate
An IAS officer sent his 3-year-old daughter to a local Anganwadi. Now the Internet is divided over the move
Pulkit Garg, District Magistrate, Chitrakoot, said that the government education system has improved over the years
Feb 03: Latest News
Advertisement