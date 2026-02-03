Saba Azad reflects on her Punjabi roots, love for food: ‘Mujhe makkhan, ghee…’

Singer and actor Saba Azad once candidly spoke about her roots in Punjab, adding that she lives to eat. “Main Punjab se hun. I am a Sardar. Main khaane ke liye jeeti hun. Mujhe makkhan, ghee, sab kuch chahiye aur uske bina mera kaam nahi chalta. (I am from Punjab. I am a Sardar. I live to eat. I love butter, ghee and everything. It doesn’t work for me otherwise),” she told Bharti Singh and Harrsh Limbachiyaa on the couple’s YouTube podcast in 2025.

Taking a cue from Saba’s candid expression of her love for foods like makkhan and ghee, we reached out to an expert to understand all about mindfully enjoying rich, traditional food.

Consultant dietitian Garima Goyal said it reflects a balanced and mindful approach to eating rather than rigid dieting. “Enjoying rich, traditional ingredients like clarified butter can be part of a wholesome diet when consumed in moderation and within the context of overall nutritional balance. Ingredients such as ghee and butter are sources of dietary fat that provide energy, support fat-soluble vitamin absorption and add flavour, making meals satisfying and nutritionally complete,” said Goyal.

Adding that what matters most is portion and frequency, not avoidance, she said: “Using ghee or butter in small amounts to temper dals, sauté vegetables or finish a dish can enhance both taste and nutrient availability. When paired with plenty of vegetables, lean proteins and whole grains, this approach helps prevent feelings of deprivation that often lead to over-restriction or later bingeing.”

Do you like to have ghee? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Do you like to have ghee? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

From a wellness perspective, appreciating food and enjoying meals can support a healthier relationship with meals. “Food is not just fuel; it is also culture, pleasure and connection. When someone like Saba openly acknowledges her favourite flavours while maintaining overall balance, it models a sustainable way of eating that embraces tradition without compromising health goals.”

At the same time, it is important to be mindful of individual metabolic needs. “People with conditions like high cholesterol, insulin resistance or sensitive digestion may need to moderate their intake of rich fats and balance them with fibre, lean proteins and antioxidants. Consulting with a nutrition professional helps tailor choices so that the love for food coexists with long-term wellbeing,” said Goyal.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.