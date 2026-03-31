Krystle D’Souza skips breakfast, has a king-size dinner: ‘Then I starve for 15 hours’

Krystle D’Souza, recently seen in Dhurandhar, once opened up about her eating habits. “I don’t eat breakfast. I eat lunch, and it’s heavy. Usually, what’s made at home is vegetables, one roti, and some curd. If I am out or on the go, I pick up a salad. That’s what I have for lunch,” she said.

Adding, she told Pinkvilla in 2018, “Dinner is king-size. I cannot even tell you. I go out every night for dinner, so either Japanese or Asian food. Then I starve for 15 hours and then start again.”

To verify whether it’s a good routine to follow, we turned to Dr Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who affirmed that for some people, structured fasting can work if it fits their lifestyle and energy needs. “A 12 to 15 hour fasting window gives the body time to rest from constant digestion, which may support metabolism in certain cases. However, it does not suit everyone. Those with demanding schedules, blood sugar changes, or high activity levels may feel low on energy or have cravings later in the day. The key is how the body responds, not just when meals are eaten,” said Sheikh.