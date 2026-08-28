John Abraham once told Kapil Sharma he eats plant-based foods: ‘People joke I have no taste buds’

John Abraham once shared with Kapil Sharma that he eats plant-based foods to stay fit, saying, “The entire world is shifting towards plant-based products. If you want to improve your lifestyle, you should eat plant-based foods. There is no weakness for any food. People often joke that I have no taste buds.”

Listing the many options in vegetarian food, he said on The Kapil Sharma Show, “Spinach, methi or fenugreek, soya chunks. Nachni roti har roz khaata hun (I eat ragi roti every day). Rice, dal, bajra, jowar, kala chana. I eat a mix of bajra, jowar, and nachni rotis. You must keep your diet right. And work out.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Dt. Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said a plant-based diet that includes whole grains like nachni (ragi), pulses, vegetables, nuts, and seeds can be very nourishing. “Ragi, in particular, is rich in calcium, iron, and fibre, which makes it great for bone health, digestion, and sustained energy. Meals centred around such ingredients are often lower in saturated fats and higher in micronutrients.”

Healthy food doesn’t have to be bland. It’s more about how you prepare it. “Indian kitchens already use various spices, herbs, and cooking techniques that can make even the simplest meals flavourful. The idea that nutritious food lacks taste often comes from being used to heavily processed foods loaded with salt and sugar,” described Sheikh.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What to consider?

Plant proteins from dals, legumes, soy, nuts, and seeds can collectively meet daily protein needs. “The key is variety and proper portion sizes. For someone with higher fitness goals, combining different protein sources across meals helps provide a better balance of amino acids.”

While consistency helps build discipline, dietary diversity is also important. “Rotating grains, such as including jowar, bajra, or whole wheat along with nachni, ensures a wider range of nutrients. Think of it as balancing routine with variety,” said Sheikh.

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Simplicity in food choices can be powerful. “A diet based on traditional, minimally processed foods is often sustainable and beneficial in the long run. The goal isn’t to copy someone else’s plate exactly, but to take inspiration and adjust it to your own nutritional needs and lifestyle,” shared Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.