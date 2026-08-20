How Shah Rukh Khan’s six-pack inspired Emraan Hashmi to hire a trainer: ‘I had to get toned’

Awarapan 2 actor Emraan Hashmi once recalled how Shah Rukh Khan’s six-pack abs in the 2007-film Om Shanti Om’s Dard-e-Disco song led him to hire a trainer. “I never paid attention to diet in the first couple of years of my career because it was not a thing. I started paying attention to it when my director said that I needed to get into a certain physical form, which no other director had told me before that…it was Milan Luthria for Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai (2010),” he said.

Detailing what he did, Hashmi told Bollywood Bubble in 2024, “I had to get toned, sharp…and that time…it was Shah Rukh Khan’s six-pack abs which became a sticking point for a lot of actors…everyone wanted to jump on that bandwagon. I didn’t want to, but my director told me that it was required. That’s when I hired a proper trainer and paid attention to my diet.”

Consultant dietitian and fitness expert Garima Goyal told indianexpress.com that this case is a perfect example of the power of visible discipline—it doesn’t just impress people; it influences them to upgrade their own routine.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

“What makes this story interesting is that Emraan was not simply chasing abs for appearance. A transformation like that requires structure. Visible abs are not created by doing endless crunches; they are created through a combination of strength training, cardio, calorie control, adequate protein, hydration, recovery, and consistency. The abdomen may be the part people notice first, but the work happens through the entire lifestyle — how a person trains, eats, sleeps, and manages discipline every day,” Goyal said.

From a nutrition angle, six-pack abs largely come down to reducing body fat while preserving muscle. “That means the diet has to be planned carefully. If calories are too high, fat loss will not happen. If calories are too low, the person may lose muscle, feel weak, and struggle with workouts. Protein becomes important for muscle repair and recovery, carbohydrates provide training energy, healthy fats support hormones, and micronutrients help with metabolism and stamina,” shared Goyal.

A training and diet plan helps (Photo: Freepik) A training and diet plan helps (Photo: Freepik)

Guidance matters. Many people work out randomly for months and then feel frustrated because they do not see results. “A trainer brings structure, progression, correct form, and accountability. Similarly, a nutrition plan ensures that the right food actually supports the workout. Without the right diet, even the best training plan will not show fully on the body,” said Goyal.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s transformation became a trigger, but Emraan’s response is the real takeaway. “Inspiration is only useful when it turns into action. Many people admire celebrity bodies and save workout reels, but very few change their routines consistently. Emraan took the inspiration and turned it into a proper plan — and that is where transformation begins,” elucidated Goyal.

So, what matters is daily discipline, structured training, planned nutrition, and the willingness to stay consistent even when the initial motivation fades.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.