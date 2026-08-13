Ajay Devgn once opened up about his ‘phobia’ of eating with hands: ‘See…Kajol’

Actor Ajay Devgn once candidly admitted that he has a “phobia” of eating with his hands. When Kajol challenged him to eat “smelliest, the grossest, slimiest thing” on British adventurer and TV show host Bear Grylls’ show in 2021, saying, “My challenge to him is that he has to be made to touch and eat the smelliest, the grossest, slimiest thing that you can think of, Bear, and let me see if he lives up to it”, Devgn confessed, “So, I have this problem.”

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He continued, “When I eat, I really can’t touch food. So, I eat with a fork and a knife because there is some kind of phobia that my hands would smell of it all day. So, it’s very difficult for me to use my hands while eating.”

Later, he was seen eating a raw fish. “I’m holding a raw fish that I have to eat. See…Kajol, I’m eating!”

Do you practice eating with hands? (Photo: AI Generated) Do you practice eating with hands? (Photo: AI Generated)

Is fear of eating with hands common?

Dr Sundar Krishnan, senior consultant, internal medicine, KIMS Hospitals Thane, said that the fact that someone dislikes or is uncomfortable about eating with their hands does not by itself mean that they have a clinical phobia. “Generally speaking, a phobia consists of an intense and persistent fear or anxiety that is out of proportion to the real circumstances and can cause a person to actively avoid the situation. In certain instances, what looks like a phobia is merely a personal preference, a strong concern about hygiene or a sensory aversion,” said Dr Sundar.

A greater sensitivity to the texture, odour, or the feeling of food on the hands may be present. “Moreover, anxiety can strengthen these reactions, especially when a person starts to anticipate discomfort even before the situation arises,” said Dr Sundar.

When does this kind of fear turn into a concern?

The main issue is whether it has an impact on daily life; if someone begins to avoid eating, social interactions or particular environments due to their fear, experiences considerable distress, or realises that the concern is becoming harder and harder to control, then it would be a good idea to talk it over with a healthcare professional. “The crucial point is that not every odd preference should be regarded as a disorder,” asserted Dr Sundar.

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Should individuals be worried if they have similar habits?

If it merely amounts to a preference and has no impact on their diet, social life, or everyday functioning, then it’s not a problem. “Different people have different habits when it comes to eating and different levels of comfort. A concern is raised when the fear becomes persistent, leads to serious anxiety, or starts to limit normal activities. In such cases, it is more helpful to understand the reason lying behind it than simply to try and get the person to overcome the behaviour,” said Dr Sundar.

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Overcoming a fear of eating with hands should be a gradual process rather than something a person is forced to do suddenly, said Dr Manjusha Agarwal, consultant, internal medicine, Gleneagles Hospital Mumbai. “Starting with familiar foods, maintaining proper hand hygiene, practising slow breathing, and slowly reducing avoidance can help build comfort. If the fear becomes intense or starts affecting eating habits and social life, seeking support from a mental health expert can help address the underlying anxiety,” said Dr Agarwal.