Abhishek Bachchan once admitted that he categorically finds broccoli, a hybrid of the wild cabbage family, unappealing. “Yeh broccoli ke saath mera bahut bada problem hai. 36 ka aankda hai.(I am at loggerheads with it). Let me tell you, this has been created by humans…this is genetically manufactured. Why would anyone make broccoli? Who eats this?” Bachchan expressed his displeasure on The Kapil Sharma Show season 2, which premiered in 2018.

Since the short video has gone viral again, we asked experts why some people don’t enjoy the taste of certain vegetables or foods.

“For some people, it’s in their genes — they’re what scientists call ‘super-tasters’. This means their taste buds are extra sensitive, especially to bitter flavours found in vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, or kale. What tastes mild to one person might taste overwhelmingly bitter to a super-taster, making those foods hard to enjoy,” explained Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator.