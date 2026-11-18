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Abhishek Bachchan once admitted that he categorically finds broccoli, a hybrid of the wild cabbage family, unappealing. “Yeh broccoli ke saath mera bahut bada problem hai. 36 ka aankda hai.(I am at loggerheads with it). Let me tell you, this has been created by humans…this is genetically manufactured. Why would anyone make broccoli? Who eats this?” Bachchan expressed his displeasure on The Kapil Sharma Show season 2, which premiered in 2018.
Since the short video has gone viral again, we asked experts why some people don’t enjoy the taste of certain vegetables or foods.
“For some people, it’s in their genes — they’re what scientists call ‘super-tasters’. This means their taste buds are extra sensitive, especially to bitter flavours found in vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, or kale. What tastes mild to one person might taste overwhelmingly bitter to a super-taster, making those foods hard to enjoy,” explained Kanikka Malhotra, consultant dietician and certified diabetes educator.
Dr Sudhir Kumar, consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, agreed, adding that about 25 per cent of people are super-tasters and may actively dislike broccoli.
It’s not just genetics, though. “Some people are more sensitive to textures or smells, which can make certain foods unappealing. And sometimes, a bad experience like feeling sick after eating a particular food can stick with us and cause a lasting dislike, even if the food wasn’t really to blame,” shared Malhotra.
Broccoli is in the Brassicaceae family and contains sulfur-rich compounds that produce a distinct smell when cooked, especially when overcooked. “Some people are more sensitive to odour perception, particularly if they have a heightened sense of smell (hyperosmia),” said Dr Kumar.
If broccoli is introduced during early childhood in an unpalatable form (e.g., overcooked, mushy, or unseasoned), a negative association can form, Dr Kumar said.
“Taste preferences can be trained or shaped, especially early in life,” said Dr Kumar.
Notably, broccoli is not a naturally occurring plant and is created using selective breeding. However, it is not genetically modified.
So, what to note?
It is always better to have fresh and local food, said Dr Nandini Sarwate, chief nutritional advisor at Utopian Drinks. “Broccoli is not native to India; I would always suggest having cauliflower over broccoli. They have similar properties and benefits, and you will always find a fresh cauliflower at your farmers market,” suggested Dr Sarwate.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.