Wheatgrass shots to micro greens, Samantha Akkineni is swearing by clean food

Veganism is observed by a lot of actors, who often promote clean eating habits through their social media accounts. Lately, we have seen Samantha Akkineni nurturing her home garden during her quarantine period, right from growing micro-greens in her bedroom to lettuce on the terrace.
She was also seen cooking a vegan soup, with the help of Sridevi Jasti. We have often emphasised on the benefits of wheatgrass and how the juice aids digestion by acting as a natural cleanser for the digestive system. It helps to detoxify the body by getting rid of toxins.
I finally found something I am passionate about that is not part of my job💚 .. I was starting to get tired of answering people when they asked me ‘What is your hobby?' …Me -'Acting’ … Them – 'But that’s your job. What is your hobby ?’…. Me – '🤦♀️’ … @urbankisaan my butterhead lettuce is better than yours 😁🤩🤓💚 .. Thankyou guys
Wheatgrass also helps in relieving constipation since it has high fibre content, which further boosts metabolism. She is also seen growing cabbage microgreens. “My first harvest of cabbage microgreens. For those of you interested in growing your own all you need is a tray, cocopeat, seeds and a cool room I used my bedroom that has a window that lets sunlight partially in if the tray isn’t getting much sunlight, a bedside lamp can be placed near it,” she wrote.
My first harvest of cabbage microgreens 💚.. For those of you interested in growing your own … all you need is a tray , cocopeat , seeds and a cool room (I used my bedroom ) that has a window that lets sunlight partially in .. if the tray isn’t getting much sunlight , a bed side lamp can be placed near it .. 😊😊 Step 1: fill the tray with cocopeat … leave room at the top Step 2: sprinkle the seeds Step 3: spray water generously till the cocopeat is completely moist and cover the tray. Place the tray in the coolest area of your house next to a window .. if there is less sunlight you can use a bedside lamp (I did that ) . Leave it for 4 days .. (you can check on it everyday you ll see it sprout ) . On the 5th day remove the cover of the tray and spray water generously once everyday .. By day 8 your microgreens are ready to harvest upto day 14 💚… I got my seeds from @zeptogreens .. happy gardening 💚
Method to grow microgreen:
Step 1: Fill the tray with cocopeat; leave some room at the top.
Step 2: Sprinkle the seeds.
Step 3: Spray water generously until the cocopeat is completely moist and cover the tray.
Step 4: Place the tray in the coolest area of your house next to a window. If there is less sunlight you can use a bedside lamp.
Step 5: Leave it for four days. You can check on it every day; you’ll see it sprout.
Step 6: On the 5th day, remove the cover of the tray and spray water generously once every day. By day eight your microgreens are ready to harvest up to day 14.
Going by her Instagram account, it looks like she has a dedicated terrace space for her urban garden. She regularly posts developments in her Instagram stories.
