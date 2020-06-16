Wheatgrass shots to micro greens, Samantha Akkineni is swearing by clean food

Right from growing micro-greens in her bedroom to lettuce in the terrace, she is totally into the home gardening. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram) Right from growing micro-greens in her bedroom to lettuce in the terrace, she is totally into the home gardening. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

Veganism is observed by a lot of actors, who often promote clean eating habits through their social media accounts. Lately, we have seen Samantha Akkineni nurturing her home garden during her quarantine period, right from growing micro-greens in her bedroom to lettuce on the terrace.

She was also seen cooking a vegan soup, with the help of Sridevi Jasti. We have often emphasised on the benefits of wheatgrass and how the juice aids digestion by acting as a natural cleanser for the digestive system. It helps to detoxify the body by getting rid of toxins.

Wheatgrass also helps in relieving constipation since it has high fibre content, which further boosts metabolism. She is also seen growing cabbage microgreens. “My first harvest of cabbage microgreens. For those of you interested in growing your own all you need is a tray, cocopeat, seeds and a cool room I used my bedroom that has a window that lets sunlight partially in if the tray isn’t getting much sunlight, a bedside lamp can be placed near it,” she wrote.

Method to grow microgreen:

Step 1: Fill the tray with cocopeat; leave some room at the top.

Step 2: Sprinkle the seeds.

Step 3: Spray water generously until the cocopeat is completely moist and cover the tray.

Step 4: Place the tray in the coolest area of your house next to a window. If there is less sunlight you can use a bedside lamp.

Step 5: Leave it for four days. You can check on it every day; you’ll see it sprout.

Step 6: On the 5th day, remove the cover of the tray and spray water generously once every day. By day eight your microgreens are ready to harvest up to day 14.

Samantha takes wheatgrass shots. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram) Samantha takes wheatgrass shots. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

Going by her Instagram account, it looks like she has a dedicated terrace space for her urban garden. She regularly posts developments in her Instagram stories.

She posted a video of her sprouts growing up. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram) She posted a video of her sprouts growing up. (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

(Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram) (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

(Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram) (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

(Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram) (Source: samantharuthprabhuoffl/Instagram)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd