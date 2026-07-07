What’s inside Sanjeev Kapoor’s MasterChef Australia mystery box?

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor, who recently appeared as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia, challenged contestants with a “mystery box” packed with some of his favourite ingredients—tomatoes, sweet potatoes, guava, whole coconut, onions, lamb rack, mussels, palm jaggery, fresh turmeric, garam masala, and a mango pickle — which he advised tasting before using.

“Indian food, the flavours that we have, that complexity is knowledge that we have gathered over centuries. And every person on this Earth should try Indian flavours, otherwise it will not be a life that is lived well. I am passionate about Indian flavours, and I have brought you some of the best,” the cookbook author said, while lifting the lid of the mystery box.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

According to Dt. Amreen Sheikh, Chief Dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, Kapoor’s ingredient selection is notable because it combines foods from almost every major nutritional group. “This is an interesting combination because it brings together foods from different nutrition groups rather than focusing on just one,” says Sheikh.

A mystery box packed with nutrition

Sheikh further explains that the protein sources alone offer impressive nutritional value. “Lamb and mussels provide high-quality protein, along with iron, zinc and vitamin B12, nutrients that are essential for muscle health, immunity and red blood cell production.”

The vegetables and fruits complement these proteins with fibre and antioxidants. “Sweet potatoes provide complex carbohydrates, fibre and beta-carotene, while tomatoes and guava are excellent sources of vitamin C and antioxidants. Guava also contributes plenty of dietary fibre, which supports digestive health.”

Even the spices play a role beyond flavour. “Fresh turmeric and garam masala contain plant compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, while onions provide prebiotic fibre that helps nourish beneficial gut bacteria.”

Mystery box/representational (Photo: AI) Mystery box/representational (Photo: AI)

Sheikh notes that coconut and palm jaggery should still be consumed mindfully. “Coconut provides healthy fats but is also high in saturated fat, so moderation is important. Palm jaggery adds flavour but remains a form of added sugar.”

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While unveiling the ingredients, Kapoor highlighted the medicinal value of turmeric, saying: “No Indian curry is complete without turmeric. It’s a great antioxidant, antiseptic…When I first started working as a chef, if you had a small cut, you’d put turmeric powder on it, and you didn’t need anything else.”

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But does modern medicine support applying turmeric to cuts?

According to Dr Amit Saraf, Director, Department of Internal Medicine, Jupiter Hospital, Thane, turmeric’s active compound, curcumin, has shown promising properties in laboratory research—but that doesn’t mean kitchen turmeric belongs on open wounds. “Curcumin has demonstrated anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties in laboratory studies. However, this does not mean that kitchen turmeric powder is a substitute for proper first aid,” says Dr Saraf.

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Instead, he stresses that the priority for any cut is proper wound care. “The first step is always to rinse the wound thoroughly with clean running water to remove dirt and bacteria. After cleaning, the wound should be kept dry and covered with a clean dressing if necessary. If an antiseptic is needed, it should be one that’s specifically designed for wound care.”

For this reason, he does not recommend applying turmeric powder directly to a fresh injury. “Kitchen turmeric isn’t sterile, so applying it directly to an open wound isn’t advised in current medical practice.”

He adds that for most minor injuries, good hygiene remains the most effective treatment. “Proper wound cleaning is far more important than relying on home remedies. If a cut is deep, continues bleeding, results from a dirty object, or develops redness, swelling, pus or fever, medical attention shouldn’t be delayed.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.