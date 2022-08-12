scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

What’s in a name? Illinois hopes to make invasive carp fish more palatable

The state of Illinois even launched a new website, choosecopi.com, where facts, nutritional information and recipes for the fish are provided.

By: Reuters | Illinois |
August 12, 2022 4:30:43 pm
Invasive carp fishIllinois is rebranding an invasive carp in the hopes of encouraging people to eat it (Source: Pexels)

Illinois is rebranding an invasive carp in the hopes of encouraging people to eat it – and solving a decades-old issue that has been threatening the ecosystem of the U.S. state’s waterways.

“We’ve launched a new name, ‘copi’, to help people consume this delicious fish and help us do our work in keeping them out of the waterways,” said Kevin Irons, assistant chief of fisheries for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Irons and the DNR want everyone to start calling the abundant fish formerly known as Asian carp “copi.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...Premium
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...

“Names mean something,” said Irons. “Back in the 70s, there was a fish called ‘slimehead,’ under-utilized, but when you go to a restaurant and get orange ruffi, everybody’s like, ‘oh, this is awesome.’ So, a name means something and it’s the same fish,” said Irons.

Also Read | |Climate change is now on the menu at seafood restaurants

The state of Illinois even launched a new website, choosecopi.com, where facts, nutritional information and recipes for the fish are provided.

“Anything you do with ground meat you can do with copi,” said Dirk Fucik, owner of Dirk’s Fish and Gourmet Shop in Chicago.

Advertisement

Fucik says he’s been selling the fish in his store since 2010. “So, burgers are most popular for us here, but… we’ve done sausage, tacos, all that kind of stuff. Everything we’ve made people like.”

Also Read | |This weekend, try Kriti Kharbanda’s Amritsari fish tikka; here’s the recipe

Since 2004, over $600 million in state and federal funds have been fed into fixing the problem of the invasive carp.

Irons says Illinois also intends to ask the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to formally change the name and is planning to register “copi” as a trademark.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 04:30:43 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

5

Migrant labourer from Bihar shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of...
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Explained: How does the FBI get a warrant to search a home?
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Ravi Shankar Prasad: ‘(Nitish) is nothing on his own… He may be honest bu...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan
Explained

Baloch separatism and the coercive accession of the Khanate of Kalat to Pakistan

Premium
Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested
Explained

Bengal cattle smuggling racket in which TMC leader was arrested

Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep
Day Shift review

Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Facebook may soon enable end-to-end encryption on Messenger

Facebook may soon enable end-to-end encryption on Messenger

Why this Finnish town is saying yes to nuclear waste in its backyard

Why this Finnish town is saying yes to nuclear waste in its backyard

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Do you have high blood sugar or abnormal cholesterol? You could be asking for metabolic syndrome

Premium
‘CDC may have relaxed Covid curbs but we need to mask up’

‘CDC may have relaxed Covid curbs but we need to mask up’

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Chris Hemsworth, fatherhood
All times Chris Hemsworth proved he is the ultimate (superhero) dad
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement