Know more about the famous Jewish bread ‘Challah’ (recipe inside)

Every region and religion has some dishes that are unique but not necessarily restricted to them. With time and human movements, food travels from one part to another and gradually reaches everywhere. Additionally, people who love food are always on the lookout to try something new and interesting.

As such, chef Sanjeev Kapoor asked a question about a food item in his #SundayFunday series which was not an Indian dish, and still many people commented the correct answer. The chef asked about a dish called ‘Challah’ and hinted that it is particularly made by Jews.

Challah, which originated in Israel is at the centre of Jewish ceremonies. It is almost synonymous with Sabbath, a day meant for rest and prayer for Jews. The day begins on Friday’s sundown and ends on Saturday’s sundown.

“Challah bread has its roots in the Jewish religion, typically served on the Jewish festive table and at major Jewish holidays. It is basically yeast dough that is enriched with eggs. The bread is rich, moist, and slightly sweet,” said Himanshu Dhondiyal, corporate chef, Verandah Culinary arthouse, Pick a Pav, Verandah Moonshine.

Throwing light on the history of Challah, the chef revealed that the bread is popular and holds special significance for the Jewish people because when the Israelis were about to end their exile, God commanded them to show gratitude by setting aside a portion, or ‘challah’ of the bread they made after entering the holy land.

The chef pointed out that Challah is not very popular in India but is consumed occasionally in different parts of the country.

Here’s a recipe, as shared by chef Himanshu:

Preparation – 2 hour

Cooking – 25 minutes

Serving – 2 portions

Ingredients

*2 ¼ teaspoon active dry yeast

*1 cup warm water

*5 cups all-purpose flour

*8 large egg yolks

*2 egg whites

*¼ cup sugar

*2 teaspoon salt

*9 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

*4 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Method

*In a small bowl, combine the yeast with the warm water, add a pinch of sugar and set aside for 15 minute

*Now, take a large bowl and combine flour, egg yolks, sugar, salt, and oil. Mix it well, and add the yeast mixture

*Transfer the dough to a lightly floured work surface, and knead by hand for 5 minutes, continue kneading until the dough is soft and smooth

*Place the dough in a large, lightly oiled mixing bowl. Cover and keep it in a warm spot for 1 hour until the dough rises

*Divide the dough into three equal pieces, then roll each piece into a rope that’s about 12 to14 inches long. Braid the three ropes together

*Place the braided loaf on a large baking sheet. Cover and return to a warm place for another 20 to 25 minutes allowing it to rise again. Preheat the oven to 370 degrees

*Brush the loaf generously with about 2-3 tablespoons of egg whites. Sprinkle the sesame seeds on top.

*Bake in the 370 degrees F heated oven for 18-22 minutes, allow the bread to cool before slicing.

