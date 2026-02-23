Here’s what to store where in the refrigerator for optimum freshness, minimum wastage

Ensure to consume the food "within two to three days"

By: Lifestyle Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 23, 2026 11:00 PM IST
refrigeratorAre you storing food in the correct way? (Photo: Freepik)
Have you ever really given thought to what you store where in the refrigerator? But, you must. To prevent the tomato from rotting or cooked food from smelling, certain tweaks and techniques prove invaluable. To learn about what to store in the refrigerator for optimum freshness and minimum wastage, we turned to Sekh Sahajan, head chef at NAAD Wellness.

“I’ve learned that how we store our food can either protect its life force or slowly drain it. In Ayurveda, ahãrã, or food, is not just fuel. It is one of the three pillars of health. And that does not only mean cooking consciously. It means being mindful from the moment food enters your kitchen, including how you store it,” said Sahajan.

Let’s start with cooked food.

According to Sahajan, it is best to cool cooked food for at least 30 to 45 minutes before putting it in the fridge. “Putting hot food directly into the fridge is not ideal. It changes the internal temperature and can affect everything else inside. Once it is cool, it is best stored in airtight glass or stainless steel containers. Prefer the middle shelf because the temperature there stays more stable,” said Sahajan.

Also, ensure to consume the food “within two to three days”. “One simple rule I follow is to only reheat what I plan to eat. Reheating the same dish again and again affects both taste and nutrition,” said Sahajan.

For raw vegetables, the key is to keep them dry. “If you wash them first, make sure they are completely dry before storing. They go into the vegetable drawer, which is made to control humidity,” said Sahajan.

Use cloth bags or perforated covers so the air can circulate. “I also keep fruits like apples and tomatoes, which release ethylene gas, away from leafy greens and other sensitive vegetables,” said Sahajan.

Leafy greens need a little more care. Wrapping them in a slightly damp towel and placing them in a box lined with a dry paper towel helps. “That small step helps them stay fresh for a few days. Try to use them within four days to keep their nutrients intact,” advised Sahajan.

cooked food Cool cooked food (Photo: Freepik)

Sahajan also pays attention to the season. “Ayurveda follows six natural seasons, and I try to choose ingredients that match the current ritu. They taste better, feel lighter on the system, and last longer when stored properly,” Sahajan shared.

So, mindful storage is not just about keeping food fresh; it is about respecting the ingredient and the nourishment it brings, said Sahajan.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

