From period pain to detox: The Ayurvedic science of East Indian rosewood

Pathimugam is a traditional Ayurvedic herb known for its many health benefits. Also called the “East Indian Rosewood” or “Sappanwood”, it has been used in Ayurvedic medicine for centuries to promote overall health and well-being. Taking to Instagram, Taapsee Pannu’s nutritionist, Munmun Ganeriwal, shed light on how this herb can solve “90 per cent of period issues”.

Agreeing with her, Eshanka Wahi, a culinary nutritionist and holistic wellness coach, told indianexpress.com that Pathimugam’s potent medicinal properties support various aspects of women’s health, such as period pains, irregular periods, excessive menstrual bleeding, absence of periods, delayed periods, and large blood clots. “It is extremely helpful in menstrual acne and white vaginal secretion too,” said Wahi.

Other benefits, according to Wahi, are:

Detoxification: The plant supports blood purification, toxin removal, and overall body detoxification. Regular use can enhance liver function and reduce the accumulation of pollutants in the skin.

Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties: By reducing inflammation and protecting the body against chronic illnesses, these antioxidants in Pathimugam help fight stress.

Digestive health: It promotes the secretion of digestive enzymes, helping improve digestion. Common digestive problems like indigestion, gas, and bloating might be controlled by it. Its properties aid regular bowel movements and help prevent constipation.

Immune support: Its immune-stimulating properties help protect the body’s defence systems. It increases the generation of white blood cells, which are important in the battle against diseases and infections. Frequent intake of Pathimugam helps lessen the severity and frequency of illnesses, including the common cold.

Hydration and cooling effect: It is a natural cooling agent in hot, muggy climates. It keeps the body from overheating or hypothermia.

Cardiovascular health: The herb promotes cardiovascular health by increasing blood flow and lowering cholesterol. Its anti-inflammatory properties help reduce the risk of cardiovascular conditions such as hypertension and atherosclerosis.

Whether you’re seeking a natural detoxifier, a cool summer drink, or a way to boost your overall health, Pathimugham is an effective choice, said Wahi. “Everyone should embrace this Ayurvedic wonder and reap its benefits,” added Wahi.

How to use it?

This vibrant ingredient, when mixed with water, makes a refreshing drink, Wahi said.

Ganeriwal shared a recipe on Instagram.

Ingredients

1l – Water

Pinch of Pathimugam

Method

*Boil 1 litre of water.

*Add a pinch of Pathimugham and let it simmer for 1-2 minutes.

*Strain and store it in a thermos flask.

When to drink?

*Drink warm/hot or at room temperature.