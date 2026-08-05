What ‘microwave-safe’ on your takeaway box really means

Ordered food and planning to pop the entire takeaway box into the microwave? Many of us assume that if the container says “microwave-safe,” it must be perfectly okay to heat food in.

However, according to Sandhya Pandey, Chief Dietician, Dietetics and Nutrition, Medanta Gurugram, the label doesn’t mean what many people think it does. It doesn’t mean ‘completely safe’

A “microwave-safe” label primarily indicates that a container can withstand microwave temperatures without melting, warping or releasing excessive amounts of chemicals under specified conditions.

“It does not necessarily mean the container is completely inert or suitable for every type of food or every heating duration,” clarifies Pandey.