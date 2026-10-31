The secret behind galouti kebabs’ melt-in-the-mouth texture

Who doesn’t crave soft, melt-in-the-mouth kebabs with their perfect smoky flavour paired with roti or paratha? The galouti kebab is one of the most iconic delicacies gifted from the royal kitchens of Awadh, and the moment it enters your mouth, it breaks apart into a burst of flavours. But achieving that signature texture requires work and patience. So, what exactly goes into making this lip-smacking delicacy? We speak to chefs to understand the science and craft behind the perfect galouti kebab.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to.

The secret behind galouti kebabs just melting in your mouth

The texture of a galouti kebab comes from the type of meat used; most are made with mutton or lamb and worked into a paste-like consistency. Explaining the reason behind that fine paste, Sheeba de Souza, chef, food stylist, and author, says, “With the meat being so finely minced, it takes less effort to chew, making the kebab nice and soft. The fattier part of the meat is preferred because it keeps the kebabs moist and gives them a rich, butter-like mouthfeel. If the meat is too lean, it can turn dry and lose the qualities that make it tasty.”