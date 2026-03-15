What happens to the body when you eat besan cheela for breakfast everyday

If overconsumed or poorly cooked, besan cheela may cause mild bloating or gas in some people

For many Indian households, a hot besan cheela is the ultimate, comforting, go-to breakfast. Its easier to make, cooks faster, is fulfilling, can have different flavours with slightest of tweaks, and qualifies as a ‘healthy breakfast option’ on the internet. It easily fits into the fast-paced modern lifestyle, where enjoying a peaceful breakfast is a luxury and ticking off nutrient checklist is trend or algorithm-fuelled.

According to Dr Rohini Patil, Nutritionist and Founder & CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, starting your morning with besan cheela can quietly reshape your digestion, energy levels, muscles, and even your mid-day mood.

“Besan cheela is one of those rare breakfast items in India that is not only easy and comforting, but also really nourishing,” says Dr Patil. Gram flour naturally packs protein, fibre, iron, magnesium, and B vitamins, making it far more nutrient-dense than the average carb-heavy breakfast.