What happens to the body when you eat besan cheela for breakfast everyday

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For many Indian households, a hot besan cheela is the ultimate, comforting, go-to breakfast. Its easier to make, cooks faster, is fulfilling, can have different flavours with slightest of tweaks, and qualifies as a ‘healthy breakfast option’ on the internet. It easily fits into the fast-paced modern lifestyle, where enjoying a peaceful breakfast is a luxury and ticking off nutrient checklist is trend or algorithm-fuelled.
According to Dr Rohini Patil, Nutritionist and Founder & CEO of Nutracy Lifestyle, starting your morning with besan cheela can quietly reshape your digestion, energy levels, muscles, and even your mid-day mood.
“Besan cheela is one of those rare breakfast items in India that is not only easy and comforting, but also really nourishing,” says Dr Patil. Gram flour naturally packs protein, fibre, iron, magnesium, and B vitamins, making it far more nutrient-dense than the average carb-heavy breakfast.
The magic, she explains, lies in how your body processes it. “By providing a slow-release form of energy, it keeps your energy levels steady for a long time.” But what happens when you start eating besan cheela daily for breakfast.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
If you eat besan cheela every morning, your body begins responding in distinct, predictable ways. Dr Patil explains that the protein supports muscle repair, while keeping you feeling fuller for longer. “It reduces unnecessary cravings before lunch,” she adds.
Digestion also gets a boost. The fibre in gram flour helps to regulate bowel movements and feeds healthy gut bacteria. And because besan has a low glycemic response, your blood sugar stays stable, and doesn’t spike and crash. “Since the protein in besan cuts down cravings and provides energy for muscle repair, besan helps maintain satiety throughout the morning until lunch,” the nutritionist explains.
According to Dr. Patil, making besan cheela a daily breakfast habit comes with multiple benefits:
In fact, besan cheela is practical, low-cost, and effective in attaining your daily protein requirement. “If besan cheela is made with only a small quantity of oil along with a few different vegetables, then it creates a healthy meal option that helps improve your digestive system, boosts your metabolic rate, and creates feelings of satisfaction,” says Dr Patil, who believes that it is an excellent choice for anyone who would like to eat a healthy breakfast but does not want to spend a lot of time preparing their meal.
If besan cheela is your everyday breakfast, Dr. Patil recommends a few upgrades:
Add more veggies: Spinach, capsicum, tomatoes, onions, carrots or grated paneer enhance fibre and antioxidants.
Use less oil and salt: A non-stick pan or oil spray keeps calories and sodium in check.
Increase protein: Pair with curd, or mix paneer or tofu into the batter.
Add fibre on the side: A small salad, fruit, or chutney boosts digestion and satiety.
“When paired with paneer, curd, or dal later in the day, it becomes a reliable and digestible source of plant protein—ideal for weight management, muscle health, and balanced nutrition,” Dr Patil points out. Thus, a routine breakfast of besan cheela is a healthy meal option that you can rely on, with a few more additions.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.