The black coffee reset: This is what happens to the body when you ditch dairy

Are there any immediate changes people notice after switching from milk coffee to its black coffee? Stating that one of the first changes is a reduction in daily calorie intake, Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said: “Milk coffee, especially with sugar, adds hidden calories from milk fat and lactose. Black coffee, in contrast, is almost calorie-free. Many people also report feeling lighter and less bloated within a few weeks, especially if they were sensitive to dairy.”

Does this switch affect weight management?

Yes, it can, affirmed Sheikh. “Over six months, cutting out milk and sugar from coffee can create a small but steady calorie deficit. While black coffee alone won’t cause weight loss, it can help with weight management when combined with balanced meals and physical activity. Additionally, caffeine may slightly increase metabolism and improve fat use during exercise.”