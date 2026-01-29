The black coffee reset: This is what happens to the body when you ditch dairy

People with gastritis, anxiety disorders, or sleep issues should limit their intake

By: Lifestyle Desk
Jan 29, 2026 06:00 AM IST
milk to black coffeeHere's what you should consider (Photo: AI Generated)
Are there any immediate changes people notice after switching from milk coffee to its black coffee? Stating that one of the first changes is a reduction in daily calorie intake, Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said: “Milk coffee, especially with sugar, adds hidden calories from milk fat and lactose. Black coffee, in contrast, is almost calorie-free. Many people also report feeling lighter and less bloated within a few weeks, especially if they were sensitive to dairy.”

Does this switch affect weight management?

Yes, it can, affirmed Sheikh. “Over six months, cutting out milk and sugar from coffee can create a small but steady calorie deficit. While black coffee alone won’t cause weight loss, it can help with weight management when combined with balanced meals and physical activity. Additionally, caffeine may slightly increase metabolism and improve fat use during exercise.”

How does black coffee affect digestion compared to milk coffee?

Sheikh said that black coffee stimulates gastric acid production, which may help digestion for some people. “However, those prone to acidity or acid reflux might experience discomfort if they drink it on an empty stomach. Milk often reduces acidity, so skipping it may mean timing black coffee for after meals rather than in the morning,” she told indianexpress.com.

Are there benefits for blood sugar control?

According to Sheikh, switching to black coffee helps avoid sugar spikes from sweetened milk coffee. “For people with insulin resistance or prediabetes, this change can support better blood sugar control. Over time, improved insulin sensitivity may also be seen when overall sugar intake is lowered,” Sheikh said.

blood sugar Does the change affect your blood sugar? (Photo: Freepik)

Does black coffee affect energy levels differently?

Many people feel a cleaner energy boost with black coffee. “Without milk and sugar, energy levels tend to stay stable, with fewer crashes. This is because black coffee does not cause rapid changes in blood sugar.”

Are there any nutritional downsides to removing milk from coffee?

Sheikh said that milk provides calcium and protein, so when you remove it, those nutrients need to come from other foods like yoghurt, paneer, nuts, seeds, or leafy greens. “Black coffee itself contains antioxidants, which support heart and metabolic health when consumed in moderation,” said Sheikh.

Also Read | This is what happens to the body when you drink 3 litres of water every day for 30 days

Is black coffee suitable for everyone?

People with gastritis, anxiety disorders, or sleep issues should limit their intake. “Ideally, black coffee should be consumed in moderation — 1 to 2 cups a day — and not late in the evening,” Sheikh said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

