Here’s what happens to the body when you quit chai for 90 days

Have you been postponing the decision to quit beverages like chai? Well, what really happens if you give it a try for about three months? To understand, we reached out to Dr Vijay Negalur, HOD, Diabetology, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who apprised us that the effects can vary from person to person, depending on their consumption. “For someone who drinks several cups a day, the body may first respond to the sudden lack of caffeine. However, many people adjust over time and notice changes in their energy levels, sleep quality, and overall reliance on stimulants,” said Dr Negalur.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

What changes can occur during the first one to two weeks after quitting chai?

The first couple of weeks can be the hardest, especially for regular chai drinkers. “Some may have headaches, fatigue, irritability, trouble concentrating, or strong cravings for tea. These symptoms are usually linked to caffeine withdrawal and are typically temporary. As the body gets used to the change, these effects tend to gradually lessen,” said Dr Negalur.

What happens after the initial withdrawal phase?

Between weeks three and four, many people start to feel more balanced. “Their energy levels may become steadier throughout the day, without the usual highs and lows that come with caffeine. Some also report fewer cravings and a less pressing need for chai to stay alert or productive,” said Dr Negalur.

Can quitting chai affect sleep?

Yes, affirmed Dr Negalur. “Since chai has caffeine, cutting back or eliminating it can help some people fall asleep more easily and improve their sleep quality, especially if they previously drank tea later in the day. Better sleep can lead to improved focus, mood, and overall well-being during the day,” said Dr Negalur.

Does it help your gut health? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Does it help your gut health? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Are there any digestive benefits to giving up chai?

For some people, yes, affirmed Dr Negalur. “Those who often drink chai on an empty stomach may experience less acidity, bloating, or stomach discomfort after reducing their intake. However, digestive responses can vary and depend on overall eating habits and lifestyle factors.”

What changes might become noticeable after three months?

By the 90-day mark, the body is usually well adjusted. “Many individuals report deeper sleep, more stable energy, fewer cravings for caffeine, and a stronger sense of control over their daily schedules. If caffeine intake was high, cutting back can also benefit heart health by reducing excess consumption. Some may even see less staining on their teeth over time,” said Dr Negalur.

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Does everyone need to quit chai to be healthy?

Not at all, shared Dr Negalur, adding that chai, when enjoyed in moderation, can fit into a healthy lifestyle. “The main issue comes when consumption is excessive, or when people rely on several cups a day to fight fatigue. Instead of focusing on completely cutting out chai, it’s often more important to evaluate overall eating habits, sleep patterns, exercise, and stress levels,” said Dr Negalur.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.