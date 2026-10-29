What eating a guava every morning does to your body

Should you eat guava every morning on an empty stomach? If Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, is to be believed, starting your day with one guava is a simple way to add more fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants to your diet. “Its high fibre content supports healthy digestion, keeps you feeling full for longer, and may help reduce unnecessary snacking through the day,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Guava is also rich in vitamin C, which supports immunity, skin health, and collagen production. Since it has a relatively low glycaemic index, it provides a steady release of energy instead of causing a sharp rise in blood sugar when eaten as part of a balanced breakfast.