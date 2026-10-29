What eating a guava every morning does to your body

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Should you eat guava every morning on an empty stomach? If Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, is to be believed, starting your day with one guava is a simple way to add more fibre, vitamin C, and antioxidants to your diet. “Its high fibre content supports healthy digestion, keeps you feeling full for longer, and may help reduce unnecessary snacking through the day,” said Sheikh.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Guava is also rich in vitamin C, which supports immunity, skin health, and collagen production. Since it has a relatively low glycaemic index, it provides a steady release of energy instead of causing a sharp rise in blood sugar when eaten as part of a balanced breakfast.
But is it safe to have it on an empty stomach?
For most healthy individuals, yes, affirmed Sheikh. “Guava is generally well tolerated and can be eaten on an empty stomach. People with a sensitive stomach or digestive conditions such as IBS may find that its high fibre content causes bloating or discomfort, especially if they are not used to eating fibre-rich foods. In such cases, pairing guava with a handful of nuts or having it after breakfast may be a better option,” said Sheikh.
Does it help with weight management?
Guava can be a useful addition to a weight management plan because it is naturally low in calories and high in fibre. “The fibre promotes satiety, which may help control hunger and reduce overeating later in the day. That said, no single fruit leads to weight loss on its own. Consistent eating habits, regular physical activity, and an overall balanced diet remain the key factors,” said Sheikh.
What to note?
One medium guava is a sensible portion for most people. “Avoid adding salt, sugar, or spicy seasonings regularly, as they can reduce its overall health benefits. People with digestive disorders should increase fibre intake gradually and stay well hydrated. Those with diabetes can include guava in their diet, but it should fit within their overall carbohydrate intake and meal plan rather than being viewed as a standalone solution for blood sugar control,” said Sheikh.