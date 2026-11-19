Many health experts vouch for the benefits of walnuts for your mind and body. So, what really happens when you include 3-4 walnuts in your diet daily for three months? We asked this to Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane, who said that within a few weeks, most people will find improved digestion and higher energy levels. “Over a period of more than three months, the body shows deeper benefits: better heart health, sharper focus, and stronger immunity. Walnuts contain omega-3 fatty acids in rich amounts, along with antioxidants that help fight inflammation, which is the root cause of many lifestyle diseases,” said Sheikh.

What are the main health benefits?

Walnuts support brain health with compounds like polyphenols and omega-3 fatty acids, which protect brain cells and improve memory. According to Sheikh, they support heart health by reducing bad cholesterol levels and helping control blood pressure. “The healthy fats also nurture the skin to give it a natural glow, while the fibre regulates gut function and bowel movements,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

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Do walnuts help with weight management?

Yes, in moderation. According to Sheikh, walnuts are high in calories but also have a high percentage of protein and fibre, which can help you feel fuller for longer, cut down on unnecessary snacking, and support a healthy metabolism.

Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

What should people note before making this a daily habit?

Sheikh advised that one should not have more than 3-4 walnuts per day, and just one handful is enough. “Excessive consumption can lead to extra calorie intake and, for some people, can result in light stomach discomfort. People with nut allergies should avoid them or consult a healthcare professional before adding them to their diet,” said Sheikh.

How to have?

You can soak them overnight to make them more digestible, add them to morning oats or salads, or blend them into smoothies. “Just a few walnuts daily for three months can quietly strengthen your heart, brain, and gut, proving that sometimes, big health changes come from the smallest habits,” said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.