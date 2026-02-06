This is what happens to the body when you drink chai on an empty stomach for one month

While the impact may not be obvious at first, over a month, the body begins to respond.

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 6, 2026 06:00 AM IST
chaiTea is a popular choice of beverage in India (Image: Screengrab from Ultra Bollywood's YouTube video)
For many people, the day doesn’t begin without a hot cup of chai. But when this daily ritual occurs on an empty stomach, it can gradually affect digestion, acid levels, and even energy levels. While the impact may not be obvious at first, over a month, the body begins to respond.

According to Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, chai contains tannins, caffeine, milk, sugar, and spices — all of which stimulate the digestive system. Without a food buffer, this stimulation can be harsh.

“Drinking chai on an empty stomach can impact digestion, metabolism, and gut comfort,” she explains. “In the absence of food, this stimulation can be abrupt, leading to increased gastric acid secretion.”

Increased acidity and stomach irritation

One of the earliest changes people may notice is acidity. Tea naturally increases acid production, and when consumed first thing in the morning, that acid has no food to act on.

Dr Shankar Zanwar, Senior Consultant Gastroenterologist, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, explains that over time, this may irritate the stomach lining. “Drinking tea on an empty stomach over time may irritate the stomach lining because tannins increase acid production,” he says.

This irritation can present as chest burning, nausea, bloating, or a heavy feeling in the upper abdomen. For those already prone to reflux or gastritis, symptoms may become more frequent.

chai Tea is known to stimulate acid secretion and contains tannins that can irritate the stomach lining (Image: Unsplash)

Bloating, discomfort, and bowel changes

Milk in chai can slow digestion in some individuals, leading to gas or a feeling of heaviness. At the same time, caffeine stimulates the nervous system and the gut.

Ms Apte notes that this can sometimes trigger urgent bowel movements in the morning. While some people see this as a digestive “kickstart,” repeated stimulation without food can make the gut more sensitive over time.

Energy spikes, crashes and nutrient absorption

That alert feeling after morning chai is real — but it may not last. Caffeine can cause a temporary energy boost, sometimes followed by jitteriness or a crash, especially if breakfast is delayed.

“Skipping breakfast in favour of chai may blunt natural hunger signals, leading to irregular eating patterns,” Ms Apte says. If sugar is added, blood glucose may spike and drop quickly, which can increase cravings and mid-morning fatigue.

Tea contains compounds called tannins that can reduce iron absorption, especially when consumed without food. Over a month or longer, this may matter more for people already at risk of low iron levels.

However, you don’t have to give up on your morning chai completely. There’s a simple fix. Having it after breakfast — or at least with some food — can reduce acid irritation and make it gentler on the stomach.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

