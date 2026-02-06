This is what happens to the body when you drink chai on an empty stomach for one month

For many people, the day doesn’t begin without a hot cup of chai. But when this daily ritual occurs on an empty stomach, it can gradually affect digestion, acid levels, and even energy levels. While the impact may not be obvious at first, over a month, the body begins to respond.

According to Aditi Prasad Apte, Senior Clinical Nutritionist, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru, chai contains tannins, caffeine, milk, sugar, and spices — all of which stimulate the digestive system. Without a food buffer, this stimulation can be harsh.

“Drinking chai on an empty stomach can impact digestion, metabolism, and gut comfort,” she explains. “In the absence of food, this stimulation can be abrupt, leading to increased gastric acid secretion.”