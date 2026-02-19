This is what happens to the body when you have 5 singhadas or water chestnuts every day for a month

Water chestnuts contain antioxidants like ferulic acid

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 19, 2026
Do you have water chestnuts or singhadas? (Photo: Freepik)
The season for water chestnuts, or singhadas, is here, and while we indulge in this crisp, sweet fruit, we decided to learn from a dietitian about the benefits of eating five singhadas every day for a month. “Water chestnuts are about 70 to 75 per cent water, so eating a few each day can improve hydration. People who often feel sluggish, have dry skin, or lack energy typically notice a slight improvement because their bodies retain water better,” said Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

Benefits for weight management and heart health

Agreeing that it may benefit heart health and aid weight management, Sheikh said: “Five singhadas add only a small number of calories, but they keep you feeling full for longer due to their fibre and crunch. One can swap fried snacks for singhadas, which can reduce unnecessary snacking and help control appetite.”

Water chestnuts contain antioxidants like ferulic acid, along with significant amounts of potassium and other minerals. These can help reduce inflammation, support nerve function, and strengthen immunity during seasonal changes, said Sheikh.

According to Sheikh, potassium helps regulate blood pressure and supports heart rhythm. “Eating them daily, in moderation, can be a heart-healthy choice, especially for people who tend to retain water or feel bloated,” said Sheikh.

digestion Here’s what you should consider (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Sheikh said that the fibre from the fruit is gentle on the stomach and promotes regular bowel movements. “Many people feel lighter after a few weeks because their digestion becomes more predictable,” said Sheikh.

What are the effects to watch out for after 30 days?

Most people notice better hydration, steadier energy, improved digestion, and lighter snacking habits, said Sheikh. “It’s a small seasonal routine that feels easy but gives your body a helpful daily boost,” added Sheikh.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor recalls how aunt Neetu tried to make her eat healthy during pregnancy: ‘Kitna khaa rahi hai’; what mothers-to-be must keep in mind

What to note?

Those with kidney issues or anyone on potassium-restricted diets should consult a doctor before adding them to their daily routine, said Sheikh.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

