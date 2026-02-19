This is what happens to the body when you have 5 singhadas or water chestnuts every day for a month

The season for water chestnuts, or singhadas, is here, and while we indulge in this crisp, sweet fruit, we decided to learn from a dietitian about the benefits of eating five singhadas every day for a month. “Water chestnuts are about 70 to 75 per cent water, so eating a few each day can improve hydration. People who often feel sluggish, have dry skin, or lack energy typically notice a slight improvement because their bodies retain water better,” said Dt Amreen Sheikh, chief dietitian, KIMS Hospitals, Thane.

Benefits for weight management and heart health

Agreeing that it may benefit heart health and aid weight management, Sheikh said: “Five singhadas add only a small number of calories, but they keep you feeling full for longer due to their fibre and crunch. One can swap fried snacks for singhadas, which can reduce unnecessary snacking and help control appetite.”