What eating sunflower seed shells does to your gut

Sunflower seeds are a popular snack, but what about the shells? Many people accidentally eat them or wonder if they’re safe. Dt Ginni Kalra, Head of Dietetics at Aakash Healthcare, explains why sunflower seed shells aren’t as harmless as they seem.

Are sunflower seed shells dangerous?

“Sunflower seed shells are not poisonous, but they are not designed for digestion,” says Dt Kalra. “They are extremely fibrous and dense, which makes them difficult for the body to break down.”

While small amounts may pass through the digestive system without issue, their rough texture can still cause discomfort. “The concern is not toxicity, but irritation caused by their jagged structure,” she adds.