Here’s why you should have jaljeera this summer

With the temperatures soaring high during summers, people have a variety of drinks to choose from to keep themselves hydrated and cool. One of the most popular drinks in the Indian households is jaljeera.

Karishma Shah, an integrative health nutritionist and holistic life coach, explained the benefits associated with jaljeera along with the quantity it should be consumed in for the best results.

The nutritionist said that a plethora of people consume jaljeera for digestive aid as it has mint powder, jeera, rock salt, amchoor powder and hing as its ingredients which are good for digestion. Moreover, she stated that jaljeera is good for detoxifying the body, keeping the person relaxed and not feeling bloated throughout the day.

She said, “A lot of Indian people have a tendency of consuming very spicy and over the top food. In this case, you’ve done with your quota of spices in a day plus the acid value of the body is also going to be higher. On top of that, if you end up having jaljeera, it is very likely that everything will come out together. It will not really affect the body in a way that the jaljeera should.”

According to the expert, everything consumed in moderation fits well. Therefore, jaljeera, if consumed in the right quantity, would do its job and not have any major side effects. Since it has salt, consuming in large quantities can lead to an increase in sodium level in the body which would be detrimental in nature.

“Not more than one glass of jaljeera in a day and don’t put boondi in your drink as it is a fried item,” she said. Instead, she highly recommended adding some sabja seeds to jaljeera for a better cooling effect on the body.

Talking about the best time to have jaljeera she explained, “For me, it’s after a meal. Have a glass of jaljeera after half an hour of having your meal. It will help to cope with the natural digestive process of your stomach.”

“Don’t make the jaljeera too spicy. A balance should be maintained between lemon, jaljeera powder, water and sabja seeds, if you wish to add so. Be mindful of the salt you’re consuming, especially if you are buying the jaljeera powder from outside,” she said.

Apart from jaljeera, the expert mentioned drinks like kokum sharbat and lemonade as alternatives for summer.

