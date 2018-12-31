ExpressRewind: Here are some of the bizarre food trends of 2018

Just like every year, the food industry did some bizarre experiments in the name of reinvention in 2018. Unicorn foods were a huge hit and so were glitter lattes. With the year ending, we hope that we don’t get to see these food items ever. But before we move on, let’s have one last look.

Unicorn Foods

Colours on my plate found a new meaning with unicorn food. Ice creams and shakes are still okay but rainbow coloured burgers, or sandwiches are a no-go.

Giant desserts

While talking to indianexpress.com MasterChef Australia judge Chef Gary Michigan explained how bored he was with oversized desserts. And we couldn’t agree more. The monster chocolate desserts might be delicious but this trend just needs to end in 2018.

Glitter Lattes

Glitter is good as long as it is not in your coffee cup.

Algae smoothies

Spirulina, that is the blue and green algae, might contain a number of nutrients like vitamin B, beta-carotene, and vitamin E but we can never imagine enjoying it as a smoothie.

Charcoal-activated vegan croissants

Croissants are like the dream cheat diet but when it is revamped with activated charcoal for a vegan diet it doesn’t sound as tempting.

I feel like this might be a bit much, even for East London pic.twitter.com/cReZRIqzPe

— Amy Charlotte Kean (@keano81) April 17, 2018

Broccoli coffee

Broccoli coffee is surely one trend that should die in 2018. It sounds disgusting. Period.